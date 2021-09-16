Another e-bike firm has started accepting cryptocurrency payments

A partnership between Croatian e-bike firm Greyp and local cryptocurrency payment processor PayCek means that the firm’s bikes can now can be purchased with nine different cryptocurrencies. The news comes after British e-bike and e-scooter specialists FuroSystems announced that customers could now buy using cryptocurrencies last month.
Greyp recently unveiled several new additions to its G6 line of full suspension eMTBs. The bikes feature 90Nm MPF mid-drives with 700Wh batteries and 1080p HD cameras front and rear.
In a statement on its website, the firm said: “Greyp has always been at the forefront of technology in the biking world, so this was the next logical step to take in the further development of the brand.”
Bitcoin.com reports that Paycek is a platform developed by a Croatian start-up called Electrocoin.
Over 45 Tifon petrol stations have reportedly begun accepting crypto payments through Paycek and the firm has also enabled Croatian Post to offer a crypto exchange service at its post offices.
Announcing a similar move last month, FuroSystems CEO and co-founder Eliott Wertheimer, commented: “We see many similarities between the shift to micro-mobility and the interest in cryptocurrencies.
“E-bikes and e-scooters are the next-generation transport modes and are key to creating healthier, less congested cities.
“At the same time, demand is rising for cryptocurrencies and we think they will play an important role in the future of payments.”
FuroSystems were not the first e-bike firm to make such a move, however. Toba Electric Bikes has been accepting payments via Bitcoin and Bitcoin cash since 2018 and Cycling Industry News reports that the firm released its own utility token, the toba token, in 2019.
In May of this year, electric car maker Tesla said that it would no longer accept Bitcoin for purchases, citing concerns over the environmental impact of the huge amounts of power required for Bitcoin mining.
CEO Elon Musk recently said that the firm would “most likely” begin accepting payments again if it could be confirmed that the percentage of renewable energy usage was at or above 50%.