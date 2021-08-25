British e-bike manufacturer to accept payments in cryptocurrencies

British e-bike and e-scooter specialists FuroSystems have announced that customers can now buy using cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, Litecoin and Bitcoin Cash. The firm says it wants to, “empower everyone to participate in the micro-mobility revolution.”
FuroSystems produces a number of e-bikes and e-scooters with new models to follow later in the year.
We reviewed the eTura folder early last year, although this since seems to have been superseded by the Furo X.
It also recently launched a new urban e-bike, the Aventa. Prices for that start at £1,399 in what we feel duty-bound to refer to as “old money” within the context of this article.
On beginning to accept cryptocurrencies, a spokesperson said: “Furo is aware of the concerns regarding energy consumption with crypto transactions. However, recent advancements made in crypto technology, including the growing interest in proof-of-stake cryptocurrencies instead of proof-ofwork ones like Bitcoin, will help to improve the carbon footprint of digital currencies.”
FuroSystems is working with Coinbase’s payments platform to ensure that customer funds can be transferred safely and securely.
If customers request a refund after purchase, the firm will provide this via the currency they paid with – refunding them the volume of coins used to make the purchase initially. FuroSystems says it will also account for price volatility by up to 0.5%, and will not charge customers for price changes between transactions beginning and completing.
FuroSystems CEO and co-founder Eliott Wertheimer, commented: “We see many similarities between the shift to micro-mobility and the interest in cryptocurrencies.
“E-bikes and e-scooters are the next-generation transport modes and are key to creating healthier, less congested cities.
“At the same time, demand is rising for cryptocurrencies and we think they will play an important role in the future of payments.
“We want to empower everyone to participate in the micro-mobility revolution which is why we’re now accepting cryptocurrencies as payment.”