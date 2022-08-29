Ad header

An electric Brompton is being used for roads policing in Surrey

by Aug 29 2022
1 comments
Surrey Police e-bike.jpg, by Roads Policing Surrey Police Twitter account

Folding e-bike can go in suspect’s boot if officers then need to move the vehicle

Surrey Police's Vanguard Road Safety Team have added a folding e-bike to their fleet. "We can’t be everywhere, but could be anywhere," said the force to explain its undercover use of an electric Brompton.

The operation seems to be a cousin of the one pioneered by West Midlands Police to catch motorists who pass cyclists too closely. In this case, however, the emphasis seems to be on other offences – in particular distracted driving.

Surrey Live reports that dozens of drivers have been caught in the last few days, including the driver of a Range Rover who was spotted driving "inappropriately" through Guildford town centre and subsequently failed a drug test.

Officers stuck the Brompton in the boot of the vehicle before driving it away.

 

 

In most cases, drivers were stopped for using their phones (five in two hours and another six on Thursday) after failing to realise that an officer had just cycled up next to them.

 

 

Other offences included driving while disqualified; driving a vehicle in a dangerous condition; illegal plates; driving without a licence or insurance; driving without due care; dangerous driving; and obstructing police.

kil0ran's picture
2 min 23 sec ago

Utterly glorious, really cheered me up on Friday evening. Oh the irony.

