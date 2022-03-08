Ampler releases two lightweight urban e-bikes: the Juna and the Axel

Estonian e-bike producer, Ampler, has released the Juna, a relaxed, comfort-oriented everyday e-bike, and also a new commuter e-bike, the Axel. Both bikes come fully equipped with lighting, mudguards and a kickstand with a claimed weight of 16.3-16.5kg.
It was a bit back now, but we rather liked the Ampler Stout when we took a look at it in 2018. While not the most powerful, it’s a classy city e-bike with clean lines and a useful hidden motor system.
Ampler’s range appears to be getting a bit of an overhaul though with these two new single-speed e-bikes out now and updated versions of the Stout, Curt and Stellar due later this month.
Billed as its most relaxed e-bike yet, the Ampler Juna combines a relaxed upright riding position with a convenient low-step frame.
The Axel, meanwhile, offers a slightly sportier riding position with a conventional crossbar frame.
“Launching the second generation marks a huge milestone for Ampler,” said CEO and co-founder Ardo Kaurit. “It celebrates years of development based on our own experience of riding bikes. It combines the learnings from servicing and assembling them, including all the feedback we have gathered from thousands of Ampler riders.
“We call it the second generation because almost everything is new, including fully in-house developed frames and electronics systems built to deliver the full Ampler experience. It is our passion to create electric bikes that serve the urban commuters – bikes that are exciting, long-lasting, safe and built responsibly. I believe we made a big leap towards our goal with the new generation.”
Both the Juna and the Axel feature low maintenance Gates belt drives instead of chains. They also get internal cabling, 50mm puncture-protected tyres and an improved 336Wh battery integrated into the downtube which can be removed for servicing.
In terms of lighting, the bikes are fitted with new integrated Trelock rear lights with a brake light function and brighter front lights from Busch & Müller.
Both models come with the option of a rear carrier and trailer adapter.
The rear hub motor is Ampler’s own and is triggered by a torque sensor. The firm says it “dynamically amplifies [the] rider’s pedal power, making for a smooth and natural ride.” They claim there is “no resistance” when the motor support is off.
The integrated display and app have been developed in-house too. As well as the usual ride statistics and battery range information, these allow the rider to control the motor settings and lights.
GPS functionality brings theft alerts if someone tries to move the bike, while button and motor function locks should also help prevent unauthorised use.
Both bikes are priced at €2,590.
Ample has also announced plans to open new showrooms in Amsterdam and Zurich. The direct to consumer brand already has showrooms in Tallinn, Berlin and Cologne.