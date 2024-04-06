Ampler launches new Curt Anyroad electric bikes, with wider tyres and fork mounts

Estonian brand Ampler has released an updated version of the popular Curt bikes – this time called the Curt Anyroad. Las year we reviewed (and liked) the Ampler Curt 11-speed, and it looks like the Anyroad uses the same design flair, but with the added benefit of being purposed for ‘any road’.
The updates
You’ll have to squint a little to see what’s different about the Anyroad versus the old Curt 11-speed, but essentially the new bike gets wider tyres, fork mounts and a Microshift Advent X 10-speed drivetrain.
That last one isn’t exactly an upgrade on the old 11-speed, but given the basic Curt apparently now only comes as a single-speed belt drive, it’s certainly more suited to rougher travelling than that.
You also get a choice of a step-over or step-through frame to go with an Ampler rear hub motor and 336Wh battery. Ampler reckons you'll get about 50-100km from one charge.
Beyond this, you also get integrated lights, mudguards and a kickstand.
The Curt Anyroad looks like it’s aiming to attract the casual bikepacking or commuting market, or those who don’t necessarily want to be restricted to asphalt. It has three sizes to choose from - S, M and L - but even the step-through frame’s small size is only estimated to fit riders from 160cm - so if you’re smaller, perhaps look elsewhere.
Prices start from £3,590 and the bikes are available to pre-order now from the Ampler Bikes website.