Aldi is selling two sub-£1,000 e-bikes this week

As we’ve pointed out before, £1,000 is the price point below which e-bike options really start to thin out. You may have spotted that Aldi has a couple on sale this week though.
The Vitesse Pharos Unisex E-Bike is a £799 step-through city bike.
It comes with a 250W rear hub motor, a decently-sized 417Wh rear rack mounted battery and 7-speed gears.
The emphasis is on practicality and so mudguards, a front rack and a stand complete the package.
It’s worth pointing out at this point that the Pharos is not an Aldi exclusive and while the RRP is £1,100, it’s also currently available from Go Outdoors for £810.
The Vitesse Force E-Mountain Bike, meanwhile, is probably not one you’d want to do any serious off-roading on, but it should be comfortable on lighter trails.
Again it’s a rear hub motor, this time teamed with a slightly smaller 374Wh battery which is integrated into the down tube.
It has a front suspension fork which we can pretty much guarantee will be awful because suspension on cheap e-bikes always is, but you do at least get hydraulic disc brakes instead of the V-brakes found on the Pharos.
Again, the Force is available elsewhere, but it appears to be out of stock at Go Outdoors and no-one else really comes close to matching Aldi’s pricing.
