Agnelli have created a Fiat 500 fronted e-cargo bike

After first fusing the front end of a Citroen 2CV with a 1929 cargo trike, Milan-based bike builders Agnelli have now done a Fiat 500 version.
Luca Agnelli began his career as an antique furniture restorer, but set up his Agnelli Milano Bici business in 2015.
We reported on the one-off 2CV e-cargo bike back in 2016.
Based around a 1929 Doniselli Duomo cargo trike, it was created for the Autonomy Urban Mobility Show.
The event took place at the Grande Hall de la Villette in Paris, which is around 5km along the Boulevard Peripherique from the Citroën plant at Levallois-Perret where the donor car would have been built.
The ETA reports that the firm is now offering a couple more e-cargo bikes with vintage car fronts, along with a whole host created using parts from salvaged 1950s motorcycles.
Like the 2CV version, the 1970 Fiat 500 e-cargo trike features a 250-watt motor and is finished with a saddle and other accessories from Brooks.
There’s also a version based on the Fiat 500 "Topolino" from 1940.
We assume that’s the back of the same car that they’ve used for the trailer.