A blend of time trial, MTB and Moto GP bike - the Ryuger Eidolon BR-RTS e-bike can even carry your lunch

The design of this Ryuger Eidolon BR-RTS e-bike might well be as baffling as the flying kangaroo that is the Japanese brand's logo. This interesting e-bike creation was first introduced by Ryuger in 2021, but it caught our attention after appearing at the Taipei Cycle Show 2024 - one of the largest cycling industry shows in the world taking place this week.
After a first look, it's hard to distinguish whether this is a pedal-powered bike or a motorbike. Its appearance is akin to a Moto GP, but you do need to pedal it, and the maximum speed is capped at 15mph. Once you get it up to speed and wish to stop, you then have two 203mm disc rotors at the front and one at the rear ensuring very effective stopping power.
To achieve the particular shapes of the Eidolon BR-RTS, carbon seems like the logical choice, but Ryugen has gone all out on the material. The frame is a full aero-optimised carbon fibre monocoque design but the bike also has "new Ryuger drop carbon handlebars for better ride aerodynamics, carbon rear swing arm with increased rigidity, unique blade carbon fork for improved aerodynamics, adjustable carbon seat post and proven lightweight Ryuger 756 carbon aero wheels".
To complete the package, each Ryuger e-bike also comes with a personalised three-step adjustable stand, "for maintenance or simply to look and admire." We're not sure if the stand is carbon too, but sure there is enough of it regardless. The frame is available in two interesting colourways: 'Acid Avocado' and 'Muscle Orange'. The avocado is quite straightforward, but the muscles… is it a reference to a bodybuilder's fake tan?
Colours aside, all of that carbon then hides away a full suspension system: at the front, there's a Cane Creek DB Coil 190/50, and you get the same for the rear. That's a lot of squish, making the bike seem quite capable for off-road excursions as well – though the 2-inches wide Pirelli Cycl-E Granturismo tyres are pretty slick so they need swapping if you want to do some… motocross or MTB-type things. And before you say, those are Maxxis tyres, yes, that's what is on the bike in pictures (Hookworm 29 x 2.5 to be specific) but it's the Pirellis that are listed to come with the bike.
In terms of the actual e-bike aspects of this bike – which are easy to forget about – the bike runs on a Shimano Steps drive unit – it's listed with the E8000 model which is not quite the most powerful or newest e-bike motor out there. That's paired with a Shimano E6100 display showing the assist levels (there are three), and the Shimano Deore XT Di2 11-speed drivetrain should allow enough gears for a lot of scenarios. All of this is powered by a 504Wh battery.
Our editor probably isn't alone in asking, "Who is this bike for?" upon first seeing it, and the answer from the brand is maybe a little surprising. Ryuger says: "The passionate team at Ryuger have tirelessly developed the Eidolon E-Bike to offer the best of both worlds. The flexibility required for daily commuting while challenging passionate and elite cyclists to push their limits to a new level."
The most-commutery feature on the bike is really the 'water-tight tank', a storage compartment on the top tube (if you can call it a tube). The tank looks spacious enough to store your spares, or a little lunchbox maybe. And yes, those Pirelli tyres. But then you also get a Prologo T Gale TT CPC saddle, equipped with a bottle cage as if you were ready to hit the triathlon race.
And the price? Starting at £16,006.70 this e-bike is more of a collector's item that few commuters will be able to afford.
There's no way around it, the target market of this bike is hard to define, but it does represent quite innovative engineering, which clearly is where Ryuger excels - the brand also makes carbon jetboards.
Find out more on Ryuger's website.