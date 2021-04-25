3D printed e-bike wins Green Product Award

Urwahn Bikes’ 3D printed e-bike, the Platzhirsch, has received a Green Product Award 2021. The firm says that by employing 3D-printing into the manufacturing process, it has achieved a very short production time and bypassed the need for costly tools.
According to Urwahn: “The highly complex and thin-walled connecting elements of our innovative Urahn steel frame are realised using state-of-the-art 3D printing technology. Applying the generative laser melting process (Selective Laser Melting), the connecting elements are built up in a powder bed of previously atomised, high-strength steel in layers.”
Through 3D printing and other measures, the firm shortens its logistics routes to reduce CO2 emissions and also puts great emphasis on “demand-oriented production” and recyclable packaging.
Furthermore, Urwahn believes its use of steel promotes material recycling, as compared to carbon and aluminium, steel is much easier to process, repair and recycle.
"Receiving the Green Product Award 2021 confirms us once again in our original visions and gives us backing for our further transformation into a sustainable company," said CEO and founder Sebastian Meinecke.
The Platzhirsch is billed as an urban bike built around Mahle’s rear hub ebikemotion system. It has a Gates belt drive and integrated LED lighting with the front light built into the handlebars and the rear integrated into the seat post.
The ‘organic’ shape of the frame, meanwhile, is said to increase comfort. It’s priced at €4,499.