Urwahn unveil the Platzhirsch, a 3D-printed e-bike with smart lighting and fully integrated cables

by Feb 11 2020
1 comments
The German innovators have launched this very sleek super-commuter with a 3D-printed frame, Gates carbon belt drive and integrated lighting

Urwahn say they want to stir up the e-bike market... and indeed, there's nothing out there quite like the super-sleek and integrated Platzhirsch, with an eBikeMotion motor system, integrated LED lighting and a 3D-printed frame.  

Review: Furo Sytems eTura
Are electric bikes good for exercise? 

The Platzhirsch (if anyone knows how to pronounce that do let us know!) is described as an urban bike that is contemporary and "bursting with power", with 40 Nm of torque in the rear hub motor courtesy of the Mahle eBikeMotion system. You switch between the modes via the discreet button on the top tube, and the range is up to 80km - you can also add a range extender to boost this by around 60km. 

Other sleek features include an integrated LED lighting system, with the front light built into the handlebars and the rear integrated into the seatpost. The frame is made out of 'organic steel' that is then 3D-printed according to Urwahn's specifications. They say the unique shape of the frame, including the unusual curves at the rear guarantees a "unique riding comfort". 

The frameset also has a number of hidden mounting points for racks and mudguards for commuting duties, and all electronic components are integrated inside the frame. A Gates carbon belt drive means maintenance is kept to a minimum, and just a splash of water is needed to clean the drivetrain. 

The price of the Platzhirsch is €4,499 with a €500 discount for those who pre-order - you can head over to Urwahn's website for more info. 

Jack Sexty

Jack is the news editor here at eBikeTips, and also edits the live blog and writes tech news over on our sister site road.cc. Jack first became fascinated with e-bikes when an elderly gentleman breezed past him without a care in the world up a big old hill in North Wales - thus realising e-bikes are the real deal! Although he genuinely enjoys time trials and lung-busting climbs without assistance, Jack likes nothing more than cruising round town on an e-bike during his days off.   

1 comments

12 min 22 sec ago

Plats-heersh. 

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

