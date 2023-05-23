What makes the ultimate commuter e-bike?

- This article includes paid promotion on behalf of Estarli
What makes a good commuter bike? Certain characteristics make a bike ideal for travelling to work, and while everyone will be looking for models that are comfortable, lightweight, and dependable, factors such as possible weather conditions, length of commute, and terrain also need to be taken into consideration – especially as the impact of these may differ from person to person.
With this in mind, ebiketips has taken a look at three of Hertfordshire brand Estarli’s top models – the e16.7, the e20, and the e28 - to weigh up each one’s unique strengths and why they are all great options if you’re on the hunt for your next commuter bike.
All three being electric is immediately a benefit. You’ll arrive at work less sweaty and in less time than when riding a conventional bicycle. They’ll also help if you need to tackle any hills or difficult terrain on your journey, ensuring your ride to work is as easy and straightforward as possible. But what makes each of these e-bikes unique?
Estarli e16.7
- Price: £1,295
- Weight: 16kg
- Range: 50km
- Wheels: 16in
- Frame: 6061 aluminium
- Gears: Shimano 7-speed
- Foldable: Yes
The e16.7 is the seven-speed version of Estarli’s original folding electric bike, the e16, and has been described as “your lightweight passport to any city”.
Weighing just 16kg, it’s a lightweight folding electric bike with a typical range of 50km, making it perfect if you’re a city commuter. Charging takes just three to five hours when it does run out of battery, but the Estarli e16.7 can also be ridden without power assist – which can be made even easier by removing the bike’s battery. Assuming you do keep it topped up, however, all Estarli’s folding e-bikes have USB charging built into the display – a handy feature if you’re using your phone to help you commute via a new route.
You don’t have to do your whole journey on this bike however. As it folds down to a size of just 38cm x 66cm x 73cm, you can take it on public transport, and its compact size also means you can bring it inside the house or office, eliminating the worry of where to safely store it when it’s not in use.
Another key feature of the e16.7 is its battery placement, as, unlike many electric bikes that store their batteries in the frame, this one has ‘hidden’ it in the seatpost, ensuring that your centre of gravity is in the right place and your ride is as comfortable as possible.
The Estarli e16.7 also has a lightweight 6061 aluminium frame which helps make it easy to carry when not in use, even when it’s not folded. Wide tyres and disc brakes complete the package. Estarli also describes this bike as “one size fits all” meaning it’s typically suitable for adults ranging from 5ft to 6ft5in in height.
Available extras include a Selle Royal comfort seat, a rear pannier rack, a transportation bag, and a 12v Camping Charger. The bike is available as a Standard or a Pro version – the latter with mudguards.
Estarli e20
- £1,295
- Weight: 18kg
- Range: 50km
- Wheels: 20in
- Frame: 6061 aluminium
- Gears: Shimano 7-speed
- Foldable: Yes
Like the e16.7, the Estarli e20 is a foldable electric bike that is lightweight and stylish. While its 20-inch wheels are slightly larger than typical folding bikes such as its sibling, the e20 still folds easily and has folded dimensions of 45cm x 66cm x 84cm. While that’s slightly less compact than the e16.7, it can still be stored inside and taken on public transport as part of a hybrid commute.
Its larger wheels and tyres do however mean better handling and more comfortable riding, so if your commute involves more difficult terrain or you simply prefer a sturdier ride, this may be the bike to go for. Weighing 18kg, it’s slightly heavier than the e16.7 – but still lightweight for an electric bike. This bike is also “one size fits all” – so it should be suitable for most adults.
Like the e16.7, the Estarli e20 has a typical range of up to 50km. Its battery is also ‘hidden’ in the seatpost and can be removed and charged in three to five hours, so you don’t need to worry about running out of power.
Mudguards and a rear rack are available on the Pro version (again there are Standard and Pro versions available), as are optional extras such as a Selle Royal comfort saddle, a transportation bag, and a 12v camping charger.
Estarli also previewed the e20 Play at this year’s Cycle Show. This is more BMX inspired than the e20 and is designed to be ridden on a wider variety of terrain.
Estarli e28
- Price: £1,550
- Weight: 16.5kg
- Range: 60-90km
- Wheels: 28in
- Frame: 6061 aluminium
- Gears: Shimano Altus 8-speed
- Foldable: No
The Estarli e28 is described as “the electric take on a smooth, sleek, classic road bike” and we certainly found it rolled well when we reviewed it. The e28 is not immediately obviously an e-bike and this stealthy look provides a degree of theft deterrence as well as a great look.
Unlike the e16.7 and the e20, the e28 is not a folder and the larger 700c wheels, hybrid tyres and lightweight frame make it feel agile and responsive. The bike weighs just 16.5kg – heavier than the e16.7 but still lighter than the e20. Its lightweight 6061 aluminium frame means it’s still easy to transport, making it another great choice for commuters.
The frame size for the crossbar version of this one is medium/large – 20in/54cm – meaning it’s recommended that you’re at least 5ft 6in. There is however also a smaller dropped top tube version, the e28 Trapez (18in/46cm) which should fit shorter riders
The Estarli e28 can also go further than the previous two models with its range of 60-90 km on a single charge more than a 20% increase on the others, and the charging time is again three to five hours.
The e28 has an integrated stem display, providing basic information such as speed, assistance level, and remaining battery. It also comes with optional mudguards (Pro version only), lights, and puncture-resistant tyres. Optional extras include front suspension and a rear pannier rack.
Conclusion
To sum up, all three models have qualities that make them solid options for a commuter bike. The e16.7 and e20 are the most similar – both are folding bikes with ranges of 50km, whereas the e28 doesn’t fold but offers a greater range of 60-90km. Obviously the wheel sizes are also a big difference, so it’s up to you whether you prefer the smaller and more compact folding dimensions of the e16.7 or the added riding comfort of the e20.
Price-wise, the Estarli website currently lists the e16.7 Fly at £1,295 and the e20.7 Original is also £1,295, while the e28.8 Hybrid is slightly more expensive at £1,550.
The new e20 Play is also available for pre-order for £1,850, with the first deliveries due imminently.