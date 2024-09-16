How e-bikes can make cycling less intimidating

- This article includes paid promotion on behalf of Tenways
- Read more about sponsored content
Getting into or getting back into riding as an adult can be overwhelming - and that's before you add in the electric element of cycling. There are so many different types of bikes, motors, and gears that it can feel like you need a degree in mechanical engineering just to know what to look for. There are however ways in which electric bikes can make cycling less intimidating.
In recent years, electric bikes have become extremely capable, and look better than ever. You can find sleek looking e-bikes that barely look any different to an unassisted bike, and you don’t have to break the bank to get something decent.
Brands like Tenways have a range of electric bikes that meet a wide variety of needs – from lightweight urban bikes to a cargo option. So with the Tenways range in mind, let’s take a look at how electric bikes can help break down barriers to cycling, and make the idea of riding bikes feel less intimidating.
You don’t need to be fit to ride them
When asked why they don’t ride a bike, people will often point to two things – safety on the roads, and lack of fitness. The beauty of electric bikes is that you don’t need to be fit to ride one – the motor is more than capable of powering you along whilst you pedal.
You also don’t need specific kit – no need for lycra or chamois pads when riding an electric bike (unless you want to) - particularly if you’re riding in the city. The position on a city bike like the Tenways CGO800S is upright which means you get great visibility of your surroundings, without putting extra pressure on sensitive areas as you pedal.
They can make you feel safer in traffic
Battling traffic is an inevitability in most cities in the UK. Although there are segregated bike lanes popping up, for the most part, you will be sharing space with other road users. One significant benefit of doing so on an e-bike is that you can get up to speed much quicker than on an analogue bike (unless you’re Katy Marchant, say - which we're assuming you're not).
This can make junctions and traffic lights feel less intimidating. Many of us, when we first start cycling, can feel like we’re holding traffic up or getting in the way. Remember, you have as much right to be on the road as anyone else, but using the power of an electric bike can also help temper this feeling as you will be able to get up to speed (15.5mph) faster than the cars sitting behind you at the traffic lights.
Some e-bikes, particularly bigger city bikes like the Tenways CGO800S, are well-suited to beginners getting used to riding in traffic and this model in particular is credited with a safe-feeling, stable and comfortable ride, all of which helps give you more confidence in your ability to read the traffic around you.
Electric bikes are easy to use
Overall, e-bikes are easy to use. Naturally there are many different types of gears, motors and the like, but for the most part they are simple in design and don’t require a master’s degree in mechanical engineering to turn on and get going.
For example, the Tenways CGO600 and CGO600 Pro both use a belt drive instead of a chain. For the uninitiated this means you won’t be turning up to work with oil stains on your legs. The simplicity of a single-speed also means you don’t have to worry about changing gear – something that often catches people out when they first get into cycling.
If you want an e-bike that uses an accessible frame design, then the Tenways CGO800S is a great bet. The step-through frame means you don’t have to raise your leg high to climb on or off the bike, which also provides more options for clothing. Skirts and dresses are easy to ride with on bikes of this design – and there’s nothing wrong with wearing heels or fancy footwear when riding an e-bike either.
Can the weight of a bike be an issue?
So electric bikes can help you ride further, get up to speed faster, and feel more confident on the road. But that doesn’t mean they’re always the easiest things to lug around, right?
If you find yourself struggling to lift around 20kg+ or perhaps need to store your bike upright or up a flight of stairs, then it’s worth looking at lighter weight options. E-bikes often get flak for being heavy and cumbersome, and of course there are many bikes that fit that description, but there are also options that are more practical, such as the Tenways CGO600.
The CGO600 weighs just 16kg including all accessories, which is reasonable and for many, an achievable weight to carry. We’re not suggesting you’ll be able to lift it with your fingertips up 20 flights of stairs, but if you're occasionally required to hoick it onto your shoulder, it may fit the bill.
You can check out all the Tenways models at their UK service centre Ecomove or check out Tenways developing UK dealer network to see if there is a stockist near you.