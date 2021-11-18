Zoomo to provide e-bikes to 10-minute grocery delivery riders

E-bike subscription firm Zoomo has raised another $60m (£45m) and also agreed to provide Gopuff delivery riders with bikes as it moves to take a significant slice of the UK market.
The Australian start-up – which was initially known as Bolt Bikes – initially targeted individual couriers working in the gig economy for its e-bike subscription service. However, as we reported in May, it is increasingly hoping to provide firms with entire fleets.
Following this latest round of funding, Forbes reports that Zoomo has agreed a partnership with rapid grocery delivery company Gopuff to provide its delivery riders with bikes.
Gopuff itself only recently entered the UK when it acquired Dija, a 10-minute delivery firm which was founded by senior former Deliveroo employees last year.
The coronavirus pandemic has seen huge investment in a number of fast grocery delivery services. The firms typically employ a fleet of delivery riders operating from so-called ‘dark’ warehouses (ones wholly devoted to online shopping).
Customers order through an app and items are then picked in the warehouse before being handed over to one of the e-bike riders for rapid delivery.
"As countries all around the world grapple with achieving net-zero carbon emissions, they are realising that electrifying cars is only part of the answer,” commented Zoomo chief executive Mina Nada. “We need more efficient and sustainable form factors – light EVs.
"Delivery companies are re-evaluating their fleet composition and are embracing the power of the pedal to marry cost efficiencies with environmental sustainability."
Zoomo’s subscription model is also open to individual riders so that they can get immediate access to an e-bike for a monthly fee together with servicing and repairs.
There are currently five bikes available in the UK, ranging from the £40 a week Hybrid to the Zero and Sport, both of which cost £50 a week.
Zoomo also offers rent-to-own plans, through which a bike can be purchased in six or 12 months, as well as the option to buy outright. (The Hybrid costs £1,700 and the Sport £2,200.)
A wider array of electric vehicles are available to businesses, ranging from e-bikes with delivery boxes to larger e-trikes.