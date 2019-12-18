Will we all be pairing our glasses with e-bikes soon? Bosch launch smart glasses with integrated display

If this latest video from Bosch is anything to go by, there could be some exciting times ahead for e-bikers and tech fans in general... because the Bosch Smartglasses Light Drive has an integrated colour display that can provide navigation and ride stats all inside your glasses in a heads-up display!
The concept of smart glasses have had a bit of a rocky path since the first launches earlier this decade (see Google Glass)... but Bosch say their new creation provides a "complete, ready-to-use solution for smaller, lighter, more stylish smartglasses" that will also work with curved or corrective lenses, so customers are much less likely to be put off by their looks.
The video shows numerous use cases for the glasses, with an e-biker shown heading out for a ride with heads-up navigation on her display at the beginning. It's not known if this means Bosch are working on an integrated e-bike solution so you could see your bike's battery life etc, but even just navigation and notifications would save riders from having to look down at a display on their bike for vital info.
Bosch say Smartglasses Light Drive provides "a highly intuitive user experience" which directs a low-power light beam to the user's eye... Bosch say this "paves the way for a day without digital fatigue"; i.e. you won't get square eyes from staring at a device!
The specs above show that the run time is up to 14 hours, and the display will be in full colour. Bosch say the glasses can navigate, handle calls and notifications, support message platforms such as Whatsapp and can display info such as calendar reminders.
The current clip is just a teaser, with Bosch launching a full video soon... in the meantime, you can find out more about Smartglasses Light Drive on the Bosch website.