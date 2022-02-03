We're hiring! ebiketips is looking for a tech writer/editor

The ebiketips team is expanding. We’re looking for a tech writer/editor with a solid understanding of the technology underpinning e-bikes and with working knowledge of e-scooters, e-mopeds and other light electric vehicles too. This is not necessarily a full-time role and can be performed remotely.
If you have experience of riding e-bikes and can clearly explain the reasons why one 250W motor feels very different from another, we may have the job for you.
ebiketips is looking for an experienced journalist to take on the running of our reviews section and to write authoritatively on broader electric vehicle technology as the site diversifies into more segments of the electric transport market.
Key tasks
- Sourcing e-bikes and allocating them to reviewers
- Testing and reviewing e-bikes
- Sourcing and writing tech news stories, including on e-scooters, e-mopeds and other electric vehicles
- Liaising with the editor and other reviewers
- Posting your stories on our social media channels
- Engaging with the audience
What’s on offer
- Competitive salary
- Plenty of opportunities for career progression
- We are based in Bath, but you don’t have to be
The ideal candidate will…
- Have experience of riding e-bikes
- Understand the mechanics of other types of electric two-wheelers
- Have an eye for the interesting or unusual
- Be a clear and engaging writer
- Be comfortable using social media
- Be organised
The ideal candidate will have…
- Journalistic experience or degree qualification
- Industry knowledge and contacts
- Good communication skills – you’ll need to communicate well with the rest of the team, your readers, PR and marketing people, industry insiders and more
- The ability to work under pressure
Working hours
- 2-5 days per week
- Flexible hours, roughly 9:00am-5:30pm
To apply send in your application and current CV to recruitment@f-at.co.uk by Friday March 4.