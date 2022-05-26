Vanpowers’ new e-bike features a mortise and tenon jointed frame

Commonly used in woodworking, you don’t really associate mortise and tenon joints with bike frames. That’s how new US e-bike firm Vanpowers Bike have approached things though as they prepare to launch their City Vanture via Indiegogo.
A mortise is a hole cut into one component, which then receives a tenon – a projection on the end of a second component.
As well as in carpentry, the 7,000-year-old method is also used by stonemasons and blacksmiths. It’s recognised as a strong and stable joint.
Vanpowers reckon there’s something to be said for using the technique in bike frames.
“The mortise and tenon frame requires more precise measurements, it greatly controls and reduces centreline deviation, and helps the joint force move forward, achieving better stability, smooth-riding, and increased safety,” said a spokesperson.
“City Vanture has undergone 150,000 frame strength tests. After 150,000 vibrations, all frame parts are not damaged, obviously deformed or loose.”
They reckon the stability of the assembled frame makes City Vanture safer to ride as well as allowing it to carry heavier loads. “At the same time, the assembled frame is not complicated to install, and it is as fun as assembling Lego.”
The bike itself is a fairly straightforward looking city e-bike. It’s got a 250W rear hub motor, a 252Wh battery integrated into the down tube, a Gates carbon belt drive and hydraulic disc brakes.
Prices start from £1,750. More info at the Vanpowers website.