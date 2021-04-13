VanMoof S3 and X3 e-bikes among the first items to work with Apple’s Find My app

VanMoof’s S3 and X3 e-bikes are among the first third-party products to make use of Apple’s Find My network. The service, which has up until now only been for Apple products, allows customers to locate and keep track of important items via an app.
Just three brands were listed in Apple’s announcement: long-time accessory partner Belkin; item-finding service, Chipolo; and VanMoof.
“For more than a decade, our customers have relied on Find My to locate their missing or stolen Apple devices, all while protecting their privacy,” said Bob Borchers, Apple’s vice president of Worldwide Product Marketing.
“Now we’re bringing the powerful finding capabilities of Find My, one of our most popular services, to more people with the Find My network accessory program. We’re thrilled to see how Belkin, Chipolo, and VanMoof are utilising this technology, and can’t wait to see what other partners create.”
All new VanMoof S3 and X3 e-bike models will be compatible with the Find My network.
In a statement, the Dutch firm said: “A primary concern for our growing community is being able to locate their bike quickly – whether it’s submerged in a sea of bikes outside the train station, or the night before is simply a little hazy. Our team spotted the potential that Apple’s Find My network could have for riders everywhere, and we quickly got to work to bring it to life.”
You can now play a sound in the Find My app to easily locate your bike when it’s nearby, or put your bike in Lost Mode and let the Find My network help you track it down if it’s further away.
Unlike similar services, Find My doesn’t use the Bluetooth connection on your phone, which means you don’t have to be in close proximity to trigger the sound.
“We’re ushering the future of cycling into the present day,” said VanMoof co-founder Ties Carlier. “In the near future, when bikes are the primary mode of transportation in cities, this will come in handy as it gives riders worldwide peace of mind they’ll be able to swiftly locate their ride.”