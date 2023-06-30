Urtopia introduces e-bike with ChatGPT voice interaction – "the bicycle with a mind"

Ever wished that you could ask your e-bike a question and have it answer you at excruciating length in a drab monotone? Well wish no more! Allow us to introduce you to the Urtopia X ChatGPT.
Mercedes-Benz recently announced that it would integrate ChatGPT into the voice control of its vehicles. Urtopia has now made a similar move with a new e-bike, integrating the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot with its own voice recognition system.
“With the power of ChatGPT and Urtopia’s voice recognition feature, the Urtopia smart e-bike becomes an exceptional companion for riders, delivering real-time assistance based on users’ needs,” says Urtopia.
An exceptional companion? Humanity has long envisioned a future where you can talk to your bike, car or spaceship. Now those vehicles are finally here and… they do go on a bit.
You wouldn’t want to find yourself cornered by Urtopia X ChatGPT at a party, would you? Artificial intelligence technology doesn’t yet seem to be majoring on personality in its algorithms.
Maybe you could talk to it about e-bikes?
Or maybe not.
It’s probably best to look on this as a practical relationship. We daresay it could offer reasonable advice about repairs, routes and the like without boring you to tears.
The Urtopia X ChatGPT isn’t currently available, but the brand does sell a couple of other bikes.
The €2,299 (£1,975) Chord is so named because it is both “in tune with your ride” and “inspired by the piano” in some way that isn’t honestly immediately clear (unless they just mean that it’s white with black bits, which maybe they do).
This 21kg bike is built around a 45Nm rear hub motor and a 350Wh battery with 8-speed Shimano gears.
It also features built-in GPS for security and navigation and voice control. The display looks to be the same one used in the ChatGPT demonstrations.
There’s a low-step version too, the Chord X.
Urtopia’s other bike is the Carbon One.
As the name suggests, this is carbon-framed, which keeps the weight down to 15kg.
This one boasts a 35Nm rear hub motor, a 360Wh battery and a Gates carbon belt drive.
The display’s similar, but this time integrated into the handlebars.
Another striking feature is the modular rear light, which includes indicators.
The Carbon One is available for €3,299 (£2,800).