Trading Standards Institute warns consumers about fire risk posed by non-compliant e-bike batteries and conversion kits

A dramatic rise in the number of house fires caused by non-compliant e-bike batteries and conversion kits has led the Chartered Trading Standards Institute (CTSI) to urge the public and retailers to avoid e-bike and e-scooter batteries that don't meet UK and EU safety requirements.
CTSI reports that the number of house fires caused by lithium-ion e-scooter and e-bike batteries in the UK has surged almost 150% over the past year.
Many of the fires have been attributed to e-bike conversion kits that can convert a standard bicycle into an electric bike.
The warning comes less than a month after Merseyside Fire Services warned of the dangers of overnight bike charging in the aftermath of a fatal house fire. There have also been serious incidents in London and Bristol too involving homemade bikes and conversion kits.
The institute is encouraging any businesses importing and selling e-bikes, e-scooters or conversion kits to ensure that the products comply with product safety laws. Consumers buying any product can check that the item displays a UKCA or CE mark that ensures that the products meet UK and EU safety, health or environmental requirements.
“Don't buy online unless you're really certain where a product is coming from. You also need to be very sure you're using the right charger for the right battery. There should be a charger supplied with the device you’ve purchased,” Christine Heemskerk, CTSI Lead Officer for Product Safety, said.
In London alone, firefighters tended to 88 fires caused by e-bikes last year, representing an 80% increase from 49 in 2021. Just earlier this month, eBikeTips reported London firefighters' concerns at the frequency of incidents.
London Fire Brigade Assistant Commissioner for Fire Safety, Charlie Pugsley, said: “There is a significant risk posed by the e-bikes which have been converted and we are predominantly seeing fires in ones which have been purchased from online marketplaces and batteries which have been sourced on the internet, which may not meet the correct safety standards.
“When these batteries and chargers fail, they do so with ferocity and because the fires develop so rapidly the situation can quickly become incredibly serious. These items are often stored in communal areas and corridors and can block people’s only means of escape.”
CTSI has listed useful advice for consumers to help them make safe decisions over e-bike batteries:
• Only purchase e-bikes, e-scooters, chargers and batteries from reputable retailers.
• Never buy counterfeit batteries or chargers, and ensure that any device you use displays a valid UKCA or CE mark.
• Check that separate components, such as batteries and chargers, are compatible with one another.
• Register your product with the manufacturer to validate any warranties on components including batteries. Registering makes it easier for manufacturers to contact you in the event of safety or recall information.
• Check any products you have bought are not subject to a product recall. You can do this by checking Electrical Safety First’s website or the government website.