“This time your e-bike doesn’t explode in flames” – Trek’s new e-bike advert is quite the thing

This irreverent short film advertising Trek e-bikes produced by IFHT Films is strikingly broad. It’s more advocacy for e-bikes in general than Trek bikes specifically (to the extent that it could easily pass you by that it’s a Trek ad on first viewing). It’s also pretty funny.
It tells the story of some random family man who’s moved on from his soul-crushing office job and started his own business (making picnic tables for squirrels).
He’s busy with work, busy with his family and busy with errands. Heading out to pick stuff up from the shop, he sees it’s a nice day and fancies a bike ride.
After being passed by a guy on an e-bike, he buys a second-hand one, charges it and it bursts into flames.
So he goes and buys a new e-bike, taking advice from a guy who tells him an e-bike changed his life and that he even sold his car.
This time the e-bike doesn’t burst into flames.
“Go farther, faster. You’re almost home, but you’re not ready to go home,” says the voiceover as our man careers around gleefully, conquering the hill that was previously his nemesis.
After that, the family gets a second e-bike.
“Every day you battle to run errands. Ah yeah, baby – it’s time for a bike ride. Leaving the house is no longer a chore. It’s an experience. There’s nothing holding you back any more. This is you going full carpe diem.”