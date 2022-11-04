Ad header

There’s a Hummer e-bike and it’s pretty much what you’d imagine

by Nov 4 2022
1 comments
Hummer-Grass-Dunes-Med.jpg, by Recon Power Bikes

Put it this way, it’s not really aimed at commuters…

An electric version of the Hummer was introduced in October 2020. There’s now also an e-bike with the Hummer name. In keeping with the all-terrain theme, it’s a fat tyred behemoth with twin 750W hub motors.

The Hummer e-bike isn’t actually made by General Motors Corporation (GMC), but by a firm called Recon Power Bikes under a licensing agreement.

"With design cues and inspiration taken directly from the GMC Hummer EV Supertruck, this e-bike further expands customers’ ability to explore different off-road trails – whether in the vehicle or out on the bike," said GMC marketing director, Rich Latek.

Recon Hummer dunes.jpg


There’s a very definite vibe to Recon Power Bikes. Their other bikes are called Ranger, Commando, Stryker, Sortie and Scout, while their about us page is headlined ‘Forged in Battle’.

So, you know, it’s pretty obvious how they’re pitching these things. “’All-terrain, made military tough’ is not only our motto, but it’s also our creed,” they say.

The GMC Hummer EV e-bike has three riding modes: Cruise (rear wheel drive), Traction (front wheel drive) and Adrenaline (all-wheel drive).

It can delivery up to 160Nm of torque and is fitted with either an 840Wh or 1,008Wh battery.

It’s also got an 8-speed Shimano drivetrain, 4-inch tyres and five levels of power assistance, delivering speeds of up to 30mph.

Prices start at €3,999 with deliveries from December.

1 comments

2 days 1 hour ago

With the mudguards so close to tyres, it will choke on muddy paths very quickly.

