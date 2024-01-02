The upcoming Volt Lite electric folding bike has a mid-drive motor, hub gears and a belt drive

British e-bike brand Volt has been busy this winter. Their long-awaited Lite electric folder looks like it’s almost ready to launch, and has been heavily re-designed since we last saw a glimpse of it back in April at The Cycle Show.
So what’s changed? Well firstly, the front hub motor is out and has been replaced by a mid-drive option instead. It’s a Bafang M820 unit, which is pretty torquey, offering up to 75Nm, so we imagine hills won’t be much of an issue with this.
Volt’s James Metcalfe commented on the decision to scrap the hub motor and move to a mid-drive.
"The decision was made based on several key factors. It’s a more premium motor than the front hub option, with higher torque and power output. The centrally located motor adds additional power to the bike for longer, steeper hill climbs, whilst also achieving a longer range from the battery. Additionally, it worked better within the geometry of the LITE giving it better overall weight distribution."
The inclusion of a mid-drive does mean the expected price has increased from £2,199 to £2,899. The rest of the bike looks pretty much the same as we saw from the prototype, in that there is Shimano Nexus 3-speed hub gearing, a Gates Carbon belt drive and hydraulic disc-brakes.
It is now claimed to weigh 17kg with the 252Wh battery or 18kg with the 360Wh option, or 15kg with the battery removed altogether. Volt suggests the range of the batteries falls between 50-60 miles. The Lite also features a mid-frame hinge point, which folds the bike down to 34” x 19.5” x 27.5” or 86cm x 49.5cm x 70cm.
It’ll come with 20” wheels and Schwalbe Big Ben tyres, as well as Spaninga lights, mudguards and a kickstand. The exact release date hasn’t yet been announced, but the bike is already live on the Volt website for pre-order.
Volt’s other news comes in the form of a new London HQ, which will also feature a café, called Café Volt. It will be located in London Bridge within the Sea Building at Great Suffolk Yard, and will give customers the option to view the bikes in their showroom as well as stop for a drink or snack.
Metcalfe commented on the launch of Café Volt: “Launching a café concept is certainly something different for an e-bike brand, but it made sense to us to unite the passions of many urban London cyclists. It’s now a curated social space where anyone can meet, talk, and even buy an e-bike. We’re incredibly excited and proud of our new home and the launch of Café VOLT.”
You can find out more about the new showroom, café and Lite e-bike on the Volt website.