The government is looking for tech solutions to tackle criminals on e-bikes or e-scooters

Police face several challenges when trying to stop unlawfully used e-bikes and e-scooters. The government has therefore launched an appeal for innovative ideas to combat e-bike and e-scooter enabled crime.
Part of the Ministry of Defence, the Defence and Security Accelerator (DASA), “finds and funds innovations for a safer future.” It is currently looking for ways to bring e-bikes and e-scooters to a controlled stop.
> Hampstead residents group fears "e-scooter enabled crime"
DASA says that UK police forces are seeing a rise in the use of e-scooters and e-bikes for crime.
Outlining some of the challenges of combating this, it said: “E-Bikes and E-Scooters can reach excessive speeds and the rider may not be wearing protective equipment (e.g. a helmet). The small wheels of E-Scooters and high centre of gravity of the rider make the rider vulnerable to injury in the event of a loss of control.
“This has led to an operational need for police to be able to bring these vehicles to a controlled stop in a manner which does not pose a significant risk to the rider, the public or police officers. Therefore, there is a significant desire to augment or replace solutions to this problem.”
> Police and Crime Commissioner says e-scooter trials should be stopped because ‘riders are becoming a menace' – but local operator says there have been no serious incidents
DASA’s goal at this stage is simply to identify new and innovative concepts or designs.
The key requirements are that any system/technology should:
- Render a stationary e-scooter or e-bike incapable of moving off
- Bring a moving e-scooter or e-bike to a controlled stop
- Be capable of being successfully deployed in many different locations against e-scooters or e-bikes whilst they are moving or stationary, i.e. the system/technology should be readily portable
- Be target specific, i.e. does not affect persons or technology around the suspect vehicle
- Be reliable in use and consistent when activated
> E-scooters are becoming increasingly popular and some people are very worried about it
DASA says it will also consider solutions which would allow e-bikes, e-scooters or the suspects using them to be electronically located “post event” thus reducing the need for a pursuit.
It emphasises that it does not want solutions to prevent the loss/theft of an e-bike or e-scooter.
Submissions must be made by midday on November 9.
More info here.