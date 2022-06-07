The Envo Flex is a modular e-bike that can become an e-trike or even an e-snowbike

E-bikes are often designed to be suitable for multiple types of riding and it’s not uncommon for e-cargo bikes in particular to come with various add-ons that alter the way in which they can be used. Canada’s Envo Drive Systems has taken adaptability one step further, however, developing the Flex frame which can be set up to be a bike, trike or even a snowbike.
The range comprises four vehicles: the Flex Overland, a fat tyre off-road e-cargo bike; the Flex Urban, a utility e-bike; the Flex Trike, an e-cargo trike; and the Flex SnowBike, a pedal-assist snowbike.
All are built around the same foldable aluminium step-through frame.
Envo says that the Flex Urban and Trike can be converted into each other using modular design components and so can the SnowBike and Overland.
The Flex Overland is powered by a 1kW 100Nm rear hub motor which is teamed with an 840Wh battery with a dual battery option available. It’s available with front and rear racks and various other add-ons and can carry up to 180kg.
Prices start at $3,399.
The Flex Urban has a 500W front hub motor and either one or two 460Wh batteries. Again, you can add front and rear racks and other add-ons (Envo lists a surfboard holder and golf bag holder as two possible options) and again it’s rated for up to 180kg.
The Urban is a bit cheaper with prices from $2,799.
The thinking behind the Flex Trike seems to be that it offers a little more stability than the Urban. It’s otherwise much the same, employing the 500W front hub motor and the same batteries.
It’s a little more expensive with prices from $3,129.
The Flex SnowBike has one fairly obvious distinction from the other vehicles – no wheels. It instead employs a rear caterpillar track, which is powered by the 1kW motor, with a ski thing at the front (excuse us if we’re blinding you with science here).
Canada being Canada, the idea is that when summer abruptly turns into winter, you transform your Overland into a SnowBike and carry on using it. It’s not exactly two vehicles for the price of one – more two vehicles for the price of one and a bit.
The SnowBike is available for $4,229.