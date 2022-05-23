The e-bikes in Manchester’s free loan scheme were all booked out within hours

The first ‘Cycling made e-asy’ scheme was launched in Greater Manchester earlier this month, offering people free long-term loans of e-bikes. Not entirely surprisingly, every bike was claimed within hours.
Cycling UK are running ‘Cycling made e-asy’, providing people with free e-bike loans for up to three months. The aim of the programme is to dispel common myths about e-bikes and also to build awareness of them as a viable mode of transport.
It’s also set to be rolled out in Leicester, Luton, Hull and Sheffield.
The Manchester Evening News reports that more than 110 bookings were made in Manchester within two hours. There are no longer any e-bikes available.
“The fact that we’ve had such a strong interest in ‘Cycling made e-asy’ is a testament to the appetite for e-cycles in Manchester,” said Cycling UK chief executive, Sarah Mitchell.
“This unique scheme gives participants free loans of e-cycles and will remove many perceived barriers, which may have otherwise held them back. We hope that this helps them to make changes to their travel habits."
There are however plans to quadruple the number of e-bikes available in Manchester in the coming months. You can join the waiting list here.