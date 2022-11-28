The CaddieBike – yes there really is an e-cargo bike specifically for golf clubs

We suppose it makes sense really. If you wanted to cycle down to the golf club for a round, perhaps you’d also want to use the same e-cargo bike to get around the course instead of one of those buggy things.
The CaddieBike (technically the CaddieBike Rambler) is pretty self-explanatory. It’s an e-bike that’s been fitted out so that you can carry a set of golf clubs on the back. (They do a universal fit attachment for other bikes too.)
It’s a hefty bike by any stretch – 32kg even before you pile a golf bag and golfer onto it.
The promise that the CaddieBike is, “street legal for the commute and friendly on the fairways,” betrays that it’s for the US market. Its 750W Bafang rear hub motor and 20mph top speed would tip it into moped territory here in the UK.
It comes with either a 672Wh or 1,008Wh battery, 7-speed Shimano Altus gears and mechanical disc brakes.
Other golf specific features include “turf friendly” 4in tyres and a scorecard and pencil holder. Prices start from $2,495.
“I had more fun on the course using a Rambler than I have in a long time,” concluded the reviewer at golf.com recently. “The best part? It’s just as much fun off the course.”
If you have more fun on the course with the bike and just as much fun off the course, it sounds to us like maybe you should jack in golf for e-biking.
The golf caddie attachment is removable if you draw a similar conclusion, at which point you’re left with a fairly straightforward step-through.
Somewhat unexpectedly, CaddieBike also offer a surf attachment.
