The Brekr Model F is an e-bike approached from the e-moped direction

Last year we reported on the Brekr Model B, describing it as one of the more striking-looking electric mopeds you’re likely to see. We could say something similar about the Dutch firm’s first ebike, the Model F.
The designs of the Model B and Model F are not wildly different, but there is one very significant distinction between them – the latter has pedals.
Our initial assumption was that it must be a 45km/h (28mph) speed pedelec – so legally an e-moped in the UK – but no. Turns out it’s a standard 25km/h (15.5mph) pedal assist e-bike – it just looks a bit funky.
Brekr says that a key part of its ‘mission’ is to get people out of four-wheel vehicles and onto two-wheel light electric vehicles (LEVs). They argue that in urban areas in particular, LEVs are quicker, easier to park, cheaper and far more environmentally friendly in terms of both raw materials and energy usage.
As such, the Model B provides a 45km/h option and the Model F is the bike you can just hop on and ride the same as an unassisted bike. (Actually, that’s not strictly true here in the UK in that the current build appears to offer full assistance via a throttle, which would require type approval.)
The bike’s powered by an automatic two-speed Bafang hub motor and there’s a choice of two batteries: the standard battery is 540Wh and is said to offer range of 35-60km. The Plus battery is 720Wh with an expected range pf 45-75km under normal use.
It’s fitted with a belt drive instead of a chain for lower maintenance.
But let’s move onto the look. One of the quirkier aspects of the Model F is the fact that it comes with larger 22-inch wheels. Brekr say this gives the bike, “the right looks, more comfort and better riding characteristics.”
There’s no suspension because Brekr figure the 4in fat tyres combined with the shock absorption in the saddle will be enough – which it probably will.
Speaking of the saddle, it’s more adjustable than it at first looks, those twin supports sliding up and down in much the same way as a traditional seat post. It’s also long enough to accommodate a passenger.
As you can probably guess from looking at it, the Brekr Model F is not especially light for an e-bike at 29kg. It’ll be available for €2,945 from next autumn.