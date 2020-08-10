Visit our other sites

Tern launches new and improved GSD cargo bike

by Aug 10 2020
1 comments
Our favourite do-it-all ebike just got better!

The Tern GSD is pretty much our favourite ebike here at ebiketips. It’s incredibly versatile, and can move people and big loads easily even though it’s no harder to store than a standard city bike. So it’s big news that Tern has today launched a brand new version of the GSD, and even though the bike looks very similar, a lot has changed. Here’s a quick rundown of the main points, and then we’ll dive into the detail a bit.

At a glance:

  • Stronger frame
  • Better geometry for taller riders
  • More powerful motor
  • New double kickstand with auto-lock and quick release
  • Suspension fork
  • Wheel lock as standard
  • New luggage
  • Integrated footplates
  • Rohloff R14 option

"The original GSD was a complete rethink of how an electric bike could be optimized for urban usage," said Joshua Hon, Tern Team Captain, of the GSD. "We think we did a pretty good job, but that was only version 1.0. Now that we've had tens of thousands of kilometers under the collective belt of the development team, and two years worth of rider feedback, we've been able to create a new GSD that does a lot of things even better."

Tern GSD 2021 launch photo-GSD_S00-LR-schoolbus_yellow-unfold.jpg

What hasn’t changed is the basic layout of the bike. This is a longtail cargo bike running on 20” wheels. It’s available in a single frame size, and the adjustable stem and double telescopic seatpost mean it’ll accommodate just about anyone. The geometry is slightly tweaked for the new version, with a slightly more relaxed seat tube angle giving a longer cockpit for taller riders. The frame has been beefed up considerably: the main tubes are now internally reinforced and the bike is rated for a 200kg load. It’s passed the most stringent German cargo bike standards, so it should be good for your shopping, or your kids. It’s a stiff frame, and it needs to be, so the new version of the GSD gets a custom SR Suntour suspension fork in place of the old rigid fork, which should add a dash of extra comfort to the ride.

Tern GSD 2021 launch photo-GSD-G2-wheelguard-chain_cover.jpg

Behind the rider there are a lot of changes. The cargo deck is slightly longer than before, and the new version comes with integrated runners for the feet of your passengers (they were an option before). The rear wheel is fully enclosed, so you won’t get soaked by spray off the tyre when you’re sitting on the back in the rain. The Cargo Hold panniers have been redesigned too: they can now swallow more shopping – 104 litres – and they get the Fidlock clasps that Tern used on the HSD bags. If that’s not enough space then you can also fit a front rack, and the new GSD has a trailer hitch mounting point too for even more capacity. The rear rack will accommodate cushions for passengers, up to two Yepp child seats, the Captain’s Chair for bigger passengers, or the Clubhouse enclosure that allows older kids to sit safely. The Clubhouse has been redesigned so it can be used in conjunction with a child seat.

Tern GSD 2021 launch photo_DSC8024.jpg


Loading up the bike and getting kids on board is an issue if the bike isn’t stable, so Tern has developed a new double kickstand, the Atlas, that’s a single piece construction and wider than before. It’s a really solid-looking thing, and it’s also quick release: it locks into place automatically when you kick it down, and there’s a lever on the handlebars to release it when you’re ready to go. 

Tern GSD 2021 launch photo-GSD-G2-kickstand.jpg

There’s a lot of metal in a GSD, so it’s not a light bike, weighing in at 33-37kg depending on the build. For the new version Tern has jumped up to the Bosch Cargo Line motor, which is the highest torque of all the Bosch motors at 85Nm and 400% of assistance. All of the bikes get the Cargo Line motor, so for the cheaper (relatively speaking!) S10 builds of the bike it’s a big improvement over the 65Nm Performance Line motor.

Tern GSD 2021 launch photo-GSD-G2-cargo_motor.jpg

Even the wheels have been hit with the redesign stick: the new Atlas hubs have integrated cooling fins to draw heat away from the disc rotors. Tern says they’re 30% more efficient at dissipating heat from braking.

Tern GSD 2021 launch photo_DSC6886.jpg


There’s a lot going on, then. Higher spec motors and suspension forks aren’t free, so the GSD is a little bit more expensive in this new build. The S10 derailleur-geared bike starts at £4,499, a jump of £500 over the previous version. The S00 build uses a Gates Carbon Drive belt transmission and an Enviolo continuously variable hub, and that build is £5,499. There’s also a money-no-object R14 build, which gets an electronically-driven Rohloff Speedhub transmission. That’s a salty £8,299 base price. On all models the panniers are standard, and there are a range of other accessories available including seating, luggage racks, suspension seatposts, upgraded lighting and more.

Head over to https://www.ternbicycles.com/uk/ for more information.

Tern GSD 2021 launch photo-GSD_S10-LR-tabasco-unfold.jpg

Tern GSD S10 from £4,499

COLORS Satin Black, Beetle Blue, Tabasco
WEIGHT 33.58 kg (74.03 lb)
FOLDED DIMENSIONS 176 x 40.5 x 83 cm
(69.3" x 15.9" x 32.7")
TRANSMISSION Shimano Deore Shadow+
DISPLAY Bosch Purion
BATTERY Bosch Dual-Battery system,
400/500/900/1000 Wh
RANGE

400 Wh: 42-85 km (26-53 mi)
500 Wh: 52-105 km (32-65 mi)
900 Wh: 97-195 km (60-121 mi)
1000 Wh: 102-206 km (63-128 mi)
MOTOR Bosch Cargo Line
BRAKES Magura MT5 eSTOP hydraulic disc brakes
TIRES Front: Schwalbe Big Ben Plus, 55-406
Rear: Tern x Schwalbe Super Moto-X, 62-406
EXTRAS

 
OPTIONAL Cane Creek Thudbuster ST
Suspension Seatpost, Ignis Headlight
MAX GROSS VEHICLE 200 kg (440 lbs)
Tern GSD 2021 launch photo-GSD_S00-LR-beetle_blue-unfold.jpg

Tern GSD S00 from £5,499

 

COLORS Beetle Blue
WEIGHT 34.98 kg (77.12 lb) 
FOLDED DIMENSIONS 176 x 40.5 x 83 cm
(69.3" x 15.9" x 32.7")
TRANSMISSION Enviolo, Gates CDX Carbon Drive Belt
DISPLAY Bosch Purion
BATTERY 500/1000 Wh Bosch Dual-Battery system,
RANGE

500 Wh: 52-105 km (32-65 mi)
1000 Wh: 102-206 km (63-128 mi)
MOTOR Bosch Cargo Line
BRAKES Magura MT5 eSTOP hydraulic disc brakes
TIRES Front: Schwalbe Big Ben Plus, 55-406
Rear: Tern x Schwalbe Super Moto-X, 62-406
EXTRAS

 
OPTIONAL Cane Creek Thudbuster ST
Suspension Seatpost, Ignis Headlight
MAX GROSS VEHICLE 200 kg (440 lbs)
Tern GSD 2021 launch photo-GSD_R14-LX-forge_gray-unfold.jpg

Tern GSD R14 from £8,299

 

COLORS Forge Grey
WEIGHT 37.26 kg (82.14 lb) 
FOLDED DIMENSIONS 176 x 40.5 x 83 cm
(69.3" x 15.9" x 32.7")
TRANSMISSION Rohloff E-14, Gates CDX Carbon Drive Belt 
DISPLAY Bosch Intuvia 
BATTERY Bosch Dual-Battery system, 1000 Wh 
RANGE

1000 Wh: 102-206 km (63-128 mi)
MOTOR Bosch Cargo Line
BRAKES Magura MT5 eSTOP hydraulic disc brakes
TIRES Front: Schwalbe Big Ben Plus, 55-406
Rear: Tern x Schwalbe Super Moto-X, 62-406
EXTRAS

Cane Creek Thudbuster ST Suspension
Seatpost, Ignis Headlight
OPTIONAL  
MAX GROSS VEHICLE 200 kg (440 lbs)

kil0ran's picture
4 hours 18 min ago

If, if you could replace a car with one of these the prices aren't so eye-wateringly unobtainable. I know people who chuck £350 away on car lease payments every month, and that's excluding fuel and maintenance. I'd love something like this for the school run but think I'd need larger wheels

