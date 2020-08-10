Tern launches new and improved GSD cargo bike

The Tern GSD is pretty much our favourite ebike here at ebiketips. It’s incredibly versatile, and can move people and big loads easily even though it’s no harder to store than a standard city bike. So it’s big news that Tern has today launched a brand new version of the GSD, and even though the bike looks very similar, a lot has changed. Here’s a quick rundown of the main points, and then we’ll dive into the detail a bit.
At a glance:
- Stronger frame
- Better geometry for taller riders
- More powerful motor
- New double kickstand with auto-lock and quick release
- Suspension fork
- Wheel lock as standard
- New luggage
- Integrated footplates
- Rohloff R14 option
"The original GSD was a complete rethink of how an electric bike could be optimized for urban usage," said Joshua Hon, Tern Team Captain, of the GSD. "We think we did a pretty good job, but that was only version 1.0. Now that we've had tens of thousands of kilometers under the collective belt of the development team, and two years worth of rider feedback, we've been able to create a new GSD that does a lot of things even better."
What hasn’t changed is the basic layout of the bike. This is a longtail cargo bike running on 20” wheels. It’s available in a single frame size, and the adjustable stem and double telescopic seatpost mean it’ll accommodate just about anyone. The geometry is slightly tweaked for the new version, with a slightly more relaxed seat tube angle giving a longer cockpit for taller riders. The frame has been beefed up considerably: the main tubes are now internally reinforced and the bike is rated for a 200kg load. It’s passed the most stringent German cargo bike standards, so it should be good for your shopping, or your kids. It’s a stiff frame, and it needs to be, so the new version of the GSD gets a custom SR Suntour suspension fork in place of the old rigid fork, which should add a dash of extra comfort to the ride.
Behind the rider there are a lot of changes. The cargo deck is slightly longer than before, and the new version comes with integrated runners for the feet of your passengers (they were an option before). The rear wheel is fully enclosed, so you won’t get soaked by spray off the tyre when you’re sitting on the back in the rain. The Cargo Hold panniers have been redesigned too: they can now swallow more shopping – 104 litres – and they get the Fidlock clasps that Tern used on the HSD bags. If that’s not enough space then you can also fit a front rack, and the new GSD has a trailer hitch mounting point too for even more capacity. The rear rack will accommodate cushions for passengers, up to two Yepp child seats, the Captain’s Chair for bigger passengers, or the Clubhouse enclosure that allows older kids to sit safely. The Clubhouse has been redesigned so it can be used in conjunction with a child seat.
Loading up the bike and getting kids on board is an issue if the bike isn’t stable, so Tern has developed a new double kickstand, the Atlas, that’s a single piece construction and wider than before. It’s a really solid-looking thing, and it’s also quick release: it locks into place automatically when you kick it down, and there’s a lever on the handlebars to release it when you’re ready to go.
There’s a lot of metal in a GSD, so it’s not a light bike, weighing in at 33-37kg depending on the build. For the new version Tern has jumped up to the Bosch Cargo Line motor, which is the highest torque of all the Bosch motors at 85Nm and 400% of assistance. All of the bikes get the Cargo Line motor, so for the cheaper (relatively speaking!) S10 builds of the bike it’s a big improvement over the 65Nm Performance Line motor.
Even the wheels have been hit with the redesign stick: the new Atlas hubs have integrated cooling fins to draw heat away from the disc rotors. Tern says they’re 30% more efficient at dissipating heat from braking.
There’s a lot going on, then. Higher spec motors and suspension forks aren’t free, so the GSD is a little bit more expensive in this new build. The S10 derailleur-geared bike starts at £4,499, a jump of £500 over the previous version. The S00 build uses a Gates Carbon Drive belt transmission and an Enviolo continuously variable hub, and that build is £5,499. There’s also a money-no-object R14 build, which gets an electronically-driven Rohloff Speedhub transmission. That’s a salty £8,299 base price. On all models the panniers are standard, and there are a range of other accessories available including seating, luggage racks, suspension seatposts, upgraded lighting and more.
Head over to https://www.ternbicycles.com/uk/ for more information.
Tern GSD S10 from £4,499
|COLORS
|Satin Black, Beetle Blue, Tabasco
|WEIGHT
|33.58 kg (74.03 lb)
|FOLDED DIMENSIONS
|176 x 40.5 x 83 cm
(69.3" x 15.9" x 32.7")
|TRANSMISSION
|Shimano Deore Shadow+
|DISPLAY
|Bosch Purion
|BATTERY
|Bosch Dual-Battery system,
400/500/900/1000 Wh
|RANGE
|
400 Wh: 42-85 km (26-53 mi)
|MOTOR
|Bosch Cargo Line
|BRAKES
|Magura MT5 eSTOP hydraulic disc brakes
|TIRES
|Front: Schwalbe Big Ben Plus, 55-406
Rear: Tern x Schwalbe Super Moto-X, 62-406
|EXTRAS
|
|OPTIONAL
|Cane Creek Thudbuster ST
Suspension Seatpost, Ignis Headlight
|MAX GROSS VEHICLE
|200 kg (440 lbs)
Tern GSD S00 from £5,499
|COLORS
|Beetle Blue
|WEIGHT
|34.98 kg (77.12 lb)
|FOLDED DIMENSIONS
|176 x 40.5 x 83 cm
(69.3" x 15.9" x 32.7")
|TRANSMISSION
|Enviolo, Gates CDX Carbon Drive Belt
|DISPLAY
|Bosch Purion
|BATTERY
|500/1000 Wh Bosch Dual-Battery system,
|RANGE
|
500 Wh: 52-105 km (32-65 mi)
|MOTOR
|Bosch Cargo Line
|BRAKES
|Magura MT5 eSTOP hydraulic disc brakes
|TIRES
|Front: Schwalbe Big Ben Plus, 55-406
Rear: Tern x Schwalbe Super Moto-X, 62-406
|EXTRAS
|
|OPTIONAL
|Cane Creek Thudbuster ST
Suspension Seatpost, Ignis Headlight
|MAX GROSS VEHICLE
|200 kg (440 lbs)
Tern GSD R14 from £8,299
|COLORS
|Forge Grey
|WEIGHT
|37.26 kg (82.14 lb)
|FOLDED DIMENSIONS
|176 x 40.5 x 83 cm
(69.3" x 15.9" x 32.7")
|TRANSMISSION
|Rohloff E-14, Gates CDX Carbon Drive Belt
|DISPLAY
|Bosch Intuvia
|BATTERY
|Bosch Dual-Battery system, 1000 Wh
|RANGE
|
1000 Wh: 102-206 km (63-128 mi)
|MOTOR
|Bosch Cargo Line
|BRAKES
|Magura MT5 eSTOP hydraulic disc brakes
|TIRES
|Front: Schwalbe Big Ben Plus, 55-406
Rear: Tern x Schwalbe Super Moto-X, 62-406
|EXTRAS
|
Cane Creek Thudbuster ST Suspension
|OPTIONAL
|MAX GROSS VEHICLE
|200 kg (440 lbs)