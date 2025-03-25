Ad header

Tern GSD gets an overhaul – "pretty much every aspect of the bike has been redesigned to work better"

by Mar 25 2025
3 comments
GSD_Lifestyle_3.jpg, by Tern

Bosch Smart System, anti-lock braking and increased load capacity headline the list of updates

The third generation of the Tern GSD is out today – and Dave’s reviewed it. These sorts of updates aren’t always big news, but the GSD has long been one of our very favourite e-bikes and Tern reckons it’s revisited every aspect with a view to making improvements.

What’s new?

"Everything,” according to Tern Team Captain, Joshua Hon. “Pretty much every aspect of the bike has been redesigned to work better. From big improvements like handling when heavily loaded to small details like how much effort it takes to get the bike up on the kickstand or how seatpost levers are easier for small hands to operate, the new GSD is just better.”

He would say that, of course – but is he right?

Well, yes, he is. Dave says the latest GSD improves on its predecessors in various different ways. As such, it’s probably still top of the pile when it comes to longtail e-cargo bikes. It’s just that with a base price of £5,000, it’s very much top of the pile price-wise as well. (The R14 version costs £8,900.)

2025 Tern GSD Gen 3 - 2.jpg


Significant changes include the fact the rear rack is no longer part of the frame. Instead, it bolts on, in the same way as other newer bikes in the Tern line up, like the Quick Haul Long and the Orox. It’s rated to carry up to 100kg and there’s been a 10kg increase in maximum rider weight to 130kg too. The new seatpost will accommodate taller riders as well – up to 200cm.

Elsewhere, various minor frailties that only really revealed themselves after long term use have been addressed. There’s a new single-piece rear wheel cover, the two-piece chainguard has been replaced with a much sturdier single-piece one and the Atlas locking stand has had a pretty major revamp.

2025 Tern GSD Gen 3 - ABS.jpg


The GSD’s still powered by a Cargo Line motor, but the S10 and R14 models move onto the Bosch Smart System and also gain the Kiox 300 display. Significantly, this change brings with it Bosch’s anti-lock braking system on the front wheel, which is still not something we see too often.

You can find out more about these elements – and everything else – in our review.

Author block

Alex Bowden's picture

Alex Bowden

Alex has been editor of ebiketips since 2021, switching to a world with motors after seven years working on sister site road.cc, where he contributed news, reviews and the occasional feature. These days he combines his road riding with electric bike testing and a dash of ongoing cricket writing (his first book's due out in 2025).

3 comments

23 min 52 sec ago

The gen 3 GSD S10 is €1600 more expensive than the gen 2 version.
It's also alost 4kg heavier.
Those are 30% and 11% differences.
With every 'improvement' ebikes stray further from what made bicycles so awesome in the first place. They are becoming the SUV's of cycling… and no, that's not a good thing.

Alex Bowden's picture
4 hours 25 min ago

No, they haven't. None of our reviews are paid for (or our news, for that matter). All sponsored pieces are clearly labelled as such.

It's just a bike we like very much that in many ways sets the benchmarks. As such, we were going to do a news piece anyway, but then Dave's review was also ready in time, so made sense to post that too. It might look a bit much when the two pieces are sitting alongside each other on the home page, but the home page isn't generally how people arrive at the site. They'll be seen by different people in different places.

5 hours 27 min ago

Why post 2 articles about the same bike on the same day? Are Tern paying you extra for this?

