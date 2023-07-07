Tenways launches the Ago T - a seemingly bargainous mid-drive city e-bike

Affordable e-bike brand Tenways has launched a new urban e-bike called the Ago T. It features a step-through design that will likely appeal to casual wear riders, and it comes fully equipped for urban riding with a rear rack, mudguards and integrated front and rear lights.
Both the Tenways CGO600 and Tenways CGO800S in our buyer's guides before now as the brand tends to offer good value for money. This bike appears to be no different.
It is priced at £2,531 and you get quite a lot for that. First of all, it’s powered by a Bafang mid-drive motor which tops out at 80Nm of torque. Having that much torque on a city bike is certainly a luxury, but what will appeal to more urban riders is the lack of maintenance required on the drivetrain.
The Ago T uses a Gates Carbon belt drive instead of a chain, combined with an Enviolo Stepless Shifting Hub in the rear wheel for plenty of gear ratio (100%-380% to be precise). This also means riders will be able to shift whilst at a standstill, so if you arrive at the traffic lights in too high a gear, you can easily rectify this while you wait for the green light.
The battery is also pretty impressive, with a 504Wh capacity. It’s integrated into the down tube, but looks to be removable which is important if you want to charge it separately, or even for security reasons when you park it outside.
There are three colourways to choose from: green, black and white. Tenways describes the bike as, “a beautiful combination of premium components and a slick frame.” The firm is also including a front suspension fork with lockout, and suspension within the seat post to enhance comfort on bumpy roads.
The bike will be available to order from the Tenways website from July 10, and it will cost £2,531.