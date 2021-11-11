Ad header

Temple Cycles moves into e-bikes with Classic Electric and Step Through Electric

Nov 11 2021
Mid-motor bikes available from new Temple Electric website

In a world of numbers and impenetrable nomenclature, we’re delighted to learn that Bristol-based Temple Cycles has seen fit to name its first two e-bikes the Classic Electric and Step Through Electric.

The Classic and the Step Through. This is labelling you can set your watch by. The Classic has a conventional diamond frame. The Step Through is a step-through.

So far, so straightforward, and that trend continues with the new brand and website, which is called Temple Electric.

So what do you get, other than delightful looks?

Both bikes feature a 250W Bafang M420 mid-motor which will offer up to 80Nm of torque and this is teamed with a removable 504Wh battery that is integrated into the down tube.

You’ll also get Shimano MT-200 hydraulic disc brakes, 9-speed gears, a Brooks saddle and integrated lights that will automatically switch on when it’s dark.

You can also customise a little. There’s a choice of saddles and then you can choose to add accessories such as a kickstand, carrier rack or pannier bag on top of that.

Both bikes have a base price of £3,185, which Temple founder Matt Mears has somewhat ambitiously termed “the mid-point in the market.”

