Specialized launches Turbo Como Super Light

Specialized has today launched the Turbo Como Super Light (SL), “a better handling, more comfortable and lighter weight e-bike to ensure that the journey switch from car to bike is seamless and fun.”
Specialized says its Super Light e-bike system is around 40 per cent lighter than a typical e-bike – the Turbo Como SL weighs in at 17kg.
This is in large part thanks to Specialized’s own lightweight SL 1.1 motor.
The SL 1.1 is the same motor used on the Turbo Vado SL and Turbo Creo SL. It’s a 240W (yes, 240W) mid-motor which offers three levels of assistance and up to 35Nm of torque.
On the Turbo Como SL, this is fed by a 320Wh battery in the downtube which is said to be good for up to 93 miles and you can also fit a range extender to increase that to 120 miles.
You also get internal hub gears, integrated lights and disc brakes, while the more expensive Turbo Como SL 5.0 sports a Gates belt drive as opposed to the conventional chain on the 4.0.
It’s definitely being pitched as a low maintenance, practical bike and there’s further evidence of this in the removable front basket and the two pannier points at the rear. Specialized say the bike is good for 15kg of cargo on the front and 20kg at the back.
It's also been designed with what the firm somewhat grandiosely terms ‘ground control geometry’ – which basically just means that you’re more easily able to reach the ground with your feet while still maintaining the correct saddle height. As you’d imagine, this means a fairly upright riding position.
The bike also features a ‘grab handle’ to make it easier to haul about if you ever need to carry it.
The Como SL 4.0 is priced at £3,500 and the Como SL 5.0 at £4,250.