Specialized are setting up a UK e-bike battery recycling scheme

In March we reported how Specialized e-bike batteries are to be processed by Tesla co-founder JB Straubel’s Redwood Materials over in the US. An agreement has now been reached for Ecolamp to carry out battery recycling in the UK.
According to a 2019 estimate by the UK consultancy Circular Energy Storage, only about half of lithium-ion batteries that reached the end of their lives in the previous year ended up being recycled.
Specialized says that UK sales of its Turbo e-bikes have more than tripled in the last two years with every expectation of further growth. The firm has therefore established a nationwide partnership with Ecolamp to ensure that 100 per cent of all battery packs provided to them are recycled, with none of the material going to landfill.
The programme is expected to get underway in 2022.
A spokesperson for Specialized said: “Specialized was founded with the mission to inspire riders everywhere. For nearly half a century, one goal has remained constant; deliver safe, high performing, long-lasting bikes and equipment.
“Today’s announcement with Ecolamp will build a foundation in the UK market for this work, supporting our global commitment as we work toward the effective re-use and recycling of everything we create.”