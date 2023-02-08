Smaller battery, greater efficiency for 2023 range claim Eovolt

Eovolt specialise in very neat, stylish-looking electric folders which they make at their own 2,000 square metre production site in Lyon, France. We've already reviewed both their 2022 Afternoon and Evening models (not surprisingly the third e-bike in their range is the Morning - a commendably simple naming approach). For 2023 they keep the same models with the same names but are going upmarket with the introduction of torque sensing power delivery across the range. This, they claim, allows them to reduce battery size and bike weight whilst still keeping a decent range.
Other across-the-range changes for 2023 include a completely redesigned folding cockpit now featuring more rigidity, no welds and a new integrated one step locking system; a smaller more premium LCD display; a more comfortable Selle Royale saddle; and a good quality Knog Bell. All models keep the same rear hub motor system with the batteries conclealed in the seatpost.
Lets have a quick recap of the range, now in its 2023 format.
The Morning features 16-inch wheels, four gears, claimed range of up to 31 miles from the 230Wh battery and has a claimed weight of 16.5kg.
The 20-inch wheeled Afternoon has a new, lighter alloy fork. This, along with the smaller, lighter battery, means a claimed weight loss of 2.1kg against the 2022 Morning (now 20.9kg). Claimed range still sounds impressive at 'up to 50 miles' from the 378Wh battery. A shorter length battery also now allows for a lower saddle setting for shorter riders.
The 24 inch-wheeled Evening is the only model with a non-folding frame, though the handlebars fold for easier storage. It also gets a shorter length to allow for a lower saddle setting. The claimed range is also up to 50 miles. As with the Afternoon, the battery capacity drops to 378Wh from 504Wh.
Certainly in theory torque sensing is a more efficient system than the more budget cadence sensing and so should give more miles per Wh of capacity (Eovolt say whilst losing 25% of battery capacity the 2023 bikes only show a 20% range reduction).Torque sensing doesn't waste power as it does not activate power when the pedal cranks are merely turning (as cadence sensors do) but instead needs the rider to be pressing on the pedals. This means the motor is activated less and the rider contributes a little more power themselves, giving a more 'bike-like' ride. You can find out more about the factors affecting what you can get out of your battery in our guide to e-bike range.
Eovolt's 2023 prices show a £100 increase across the range; £1,799 for the Morning, £2,199 for the Afternoon and £2,199 for the Evening.