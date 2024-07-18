Ad header

SkateHut launches electric BMX bike…but don’t do any stunts or jumps on it

by Jul 18 2024
1 comments
SkateHut eBMX.jpg, by SkateHut

Designed for riding in “urban terrain”, the Flow Street9 eBMX is certainly unique

Ever felt like there was a glaring gap in the electric bike market fit for BMX bikes? SkateHut seems to think there is, and the brand has launched the Flow Street9 eBMX. It’s quite literally what it says, an electric BMX bike.

This isn't the first electric BMX bike we've seen. Back in 2022, we reported on the Chimera Electric BMX which used a rather interesting 'high-drive' motor system. And way back in 2017, there was a cowdfunding campaign from Life EV in the US, who wanted to fund their own e-BMX. But this from SkateHut could be among the first more conventional looking options. 

Flow Street9 eBMX

SkateHut eBMX display.jpg

So what exactly is it and what’s the purpose of it? Interestingly SkateHut specifically states on their website that “The Street9 eBMX is NOT a Stunt Bike and Should Not Be Used for Stunt Riding, Jumps or Tricks.” So what is it for?

According to SkateHut, it’s for “people who want an electric bike which doesn’t look like your dad’s mountain bike.” Without getting overly sensitive about the use of dad and not ‘parent’, it seems like it’s aimed at urban riders who want something unique to ride around town on.

It’s powered by a rear hub motor and has a 252Wh battery, which the brand claims offers up to 40km of range. It also comes with a colour display mounted to the handlebars, which controls the assistance as well as showing off your ride stats.

The 20in wheels come equipped with Kenda Kiniption 1.95in tyres, and the frame is made from Hi-Ten steel. The overall build weighs 17kg, and costs £1,598.95, although it’s currently on offer for just under £1.2k.

Here’s what Richard Skidmore, Head of Marketing at SkateHut had to say:

"The Flow Street9 Electric BMX is one of a kind, which is why we wanted to make this one of SkateHut's hero products this summer. With the huge rise in popularity around electric mobility, this e-bike is an amazing and stylish alternative which will hopefully lead the way for more electric bikes to hit the market.

“When the Flow Street9 eBMX turned up at our store, heads were turned, catching the eye of both our staff and customers with its sleek design and simplistic style, packed with technological goodness."

The bike is available to purchase from the SkateHut website now.

Rebecca Bland

Rebecca Bland

Rebecca has been writing about e-bikes for four years, after a typically ill-timed career change pre-pandemic. She's been riding bikes since she can remember, and fell back in love with them after realising it was faster, cheaper, and more fun than getting the bus to work. Nowadays she enjoys all kinds of bikes, from road to eMTB and is training her border collie pup to become a trail dog. 

1 comments

27 min 10 sec ago

I see the bars are set forward, 80s style also. I presume it's for show rather than go. It's a bit heavy for a BMX and would be a handful on the track. I sometimes stick an extended seatpost on my BMX so I can ride it to tracks that aren't too far away. But you don't really want to ride a BMX that far.

