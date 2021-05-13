Ad header

Simon Cowell has reverted to S-pedelecs after he broke his back riding an electric motorbike

by May 13 2021
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Spitzing Plus S-Pedelec.jpg
Spitzing Plus S-Pedelec.jpg, by M1

Reality TV mogul still keen to ride electric bikes – just maybe not 15kW ‘death traps’

In August of last year, reality​ TV mogul Simon Cowell broke his back when he fell off what was initially reported to be an e-bike. It later transpired he had been riding a high-powered bike which the Bicycle Asssociation was at pains to point out had "almost nothing in common" with a normal e-bike. TMZ this week reports that Cowell has not been put off electric bikes and has reverted to lower-powered S-pedelecs since his recovery.

Cowell broke three vertebrae when he fell at his home in Malibu, California, and was reportedly considering suing the makers of the Swind EB-01 bike that he had been trying out in his courtyard.

Priced at £16,500, the EB-01 is capable of delivering 15kW from its rear hub motor and speeds of up to 60mph.

It was reported that a former employee of Swindon Powertrain told his bosses that Cowell could “break his fucking neck” if he attempted to ride it without training beforehand.

“That thing is a death trap and should never have been sold to Simon without him being taught how to use it,” he said. “It’s like trying to control a wild horse rearing up.”

The man said that when setting off in the top power setting, “the only way to stop the bike flipping is to put your whole body over the front wheel.”

Cowell has since recovered from his injuries and was this week pictured riding with his family on an M1 Spitzing Plus – a very different beast.

With a 500W motor and 45km/h top speed, it’s still not a standard e-bike, but rather a speed pedelec or S-pedelec.

Cowell had been photographed riding this same bike prior to his crash – indeed images of it appeared in early reports on the incident, adding to the confusion. He now appears to have wisely concluded that it’s a safer option for him.

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Riverside 540e
Riverside 540e
Solid leisure e-bike with good motor system and quality componentry
MATE X
BMC AlpenChallenge AL Sport One
Scott Addict eRide Premium
Islabikes e-Janis