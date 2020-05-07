Shimano unveil their largest ever e-bike batteries, plus chainring and display upgrades

Shimano have added a whole host of updates to their STEPS e-bike system, with the highlight being new internal and external 630Wh batteries. There is also a smaller 504Wh version that charges even faster, and Shimano have also introducted 12-speed chainrings for the STEPS system and made a whole new display for urban e-bikes.
While in the past it was possible to add larger batteries from third parties to Shimano systems, 504Wh was previously the largest they had to offer - that's now changed with the launch of internal and external 630Wh batteries from Shimano themselves.
As is tradition with Shimano products, all have rather uninteresting names: the BT-E8036 (630Wh integrated) the BT-E8035-L (504Wh integrated) and the BT-E8016 (630Wh external). The BT-E8036 now becomes Shimano's largest internal battery, while the BT-E8035-L offers less range but charges fully in four hours - it reaches 80% capacity in just 2.5 hours.
The BT-E8016 is now also Shimano's largest external battery, and the new version comes with a new fitting port. Shimano say all the batteries offer very long lifespans, and are able to hold 60% of their capacity after 1,000 full charges - charging once a week, that would take you a whole 19 years.
The BT-E8036 weighs in at 3.7kg, the BT-E8035-L weighs 3.15kg and the BT-E8016 is 3.5kg.
Shimano have also added 12-speed chainrings for e-bike cranksets. They're compatible with 157mm O.L.D. hubs, and come in 34T or 36T sizes. Both of them come with Shimano's 'Dynamic Chain Engagement' technology, which is supposed to prevent your chain from dropping.
Finally, there's a new sleek display for STEPS-powered urban e-bikes. The SC-E5000 computer has integrated switches for going up or down the assist levels, and there are additional buttons for controlling lights and accessing display menus. It's also compatible with existing Shimano STEPS systems, so if your e-bike has an old display you can upgrade to the new one.
All the new products are expected to be on sale in the summer of 2020. For more info, head over to the Shimano STEPS website.