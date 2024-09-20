Rubbee X is another ‘plug and play’ friction drive e-bike conversion kit

Last week we reported on the launch of the friction drive e-bike conversion kit PikaBoost 2. This brought to mind the Rubbee X, which we first reported on in 2017. A successful Kickstarter campaign is certainly no guarantee of longevity, but it seems that the Rubbee X is still available for purchase.
Like the PikaBoost, the Rubbee X affixes to your bike’s seat post, and again ease of installation is a key selling point – the Lithuanian brand reckons it can be installed and removed “within seconds”.
The friction drive motor then makes contact with the rear tyre with an, “active suppression system and electronic anti-slip control algorithm” supposedly ensuring good grip in any weather conditions.
The base model, which sells for €579, weighs 2.8kg and offers a reasonably plausible sounding 10-mile (16km) range from its small 94Wh battery.
Interestingly, however, a modular design means that a couple more battery units can be added to potentially triple that capacity. Each additional battery costs €99 – although the third one also seems to open up a 350W, 20mph (32km/h) ‘Power’ mode that exceeds UK and EU regulations.
Assistance is otherwise limited to 250W and 15.5mph (25km/h) with multiple levels of assistance.
It also offers some level of regenerative braking. This is activated by pedalling backwards on descents and you can customise the level of resistance to increase braking and charging potential. Don’t expect miracles though. The energy gleaned from regenerative braking on an e-bike is famously negligible.
