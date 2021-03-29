Retrofit belt drive for e-bikes investment crowdfunder launches with slightly bonkers video

“When a mangled chain sent me painfully to the pavement in packed traffic, I looked down at my butchered, bleeding foot and said, ‘By jove, I’ve had it.” It’s safe to say the launch video for the Veer belt drive for e-bikes is not your average crowdfunding promo.
Chains are, “basically strings of bullshit covered in grease,” according to Veer founder, Sean Hacking.
His firm has therefore developed a belt drivetrain, the Split Belt – “a magical carbon fibre drive for bicycles and light electric vehicles.”
Belt drives have a few marked advantages over chains. They don’t need oiling, they require minimal maintenance and the components last far longer.
However, you do ordinarily need a split frame. The USP of the Split Belt is that it can be installed on the bike of your choice. A splice allows the belt to be joined through the rear frame triangle.
Targeted at the light electric vehicle (LEV) segment, which includes e-bikes, e-scooters and e-motorcycles, Veer’s Split Belt Drive is intended to replace aftermarket metal chains and they're also looking secure partnerships with LEV manufacturers.
Funds raised throught the equity crowdfunding campaign will go towards boosting existing production and finalising development of their new multi-speed belt drive.
You can buy equity in the firm at StartEngine.