Raleigh updates its Centros e-bikes with bigger batteries and smaller wheels

Raleigh has released the 2022 versions of its Centros e-bike. The bike’s available with either a conventional or step-through frame and with either hub or derailleur gearing.
Sitting at the top of Raleigh’s range, the Centros is one of those do-a-bit-of-everything e-bikes. You could commute on it, or tour around, and with 650B x 55c Schwalbe Marathon Almotion tyres it’ll no doubt be comfortable on lighter trails too.
The big change for this year’s version is an increase in battery size from 500Wh to 625Wh. It’s an integrated Bosch Powertube battery that feeds Bosch’s Performance Line mid-motor. This setup comes with a Purion display.
A modular rail system has been added too. This is found on the inside of the top and down tubes and allows you to easily add accessories like bottles, bags, a range extender or lock.
You get Altus 9-speed gearing on the derailleur versions and Nexus 8-speed on the hub gear ones.
Hydraulic disc brakes, SKS mudguards, a rear rack and front and rear lights round out the package.
‘Crossbar’ and ‘Low Step’ versions are both priced at £2,999 with derailleur gears and at £3,099 with hub gears.