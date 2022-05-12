Ad header

Raleigh updates its Centros e-bikes with bigger batteries and smaller wheels

by May 12 2022
  • Facebook logo
  • Twitter logo
  • Google+ logo
0 comments
Raleigh updates its Centros e-bikes with bigger batteries and smaller wheels
Raleigh Centros 2022.jpg, by Raleigh

2022 versions get 625Wh batteries and 650B wheels

Raleigh has released the 2022 versions of its Centros e-bike. The bike’s available with either a conventional or step-through frame and with either hub or derailleur gearing.

Sitting at the top of Raleigh’s range, the Centros is one of those do-a-bit-of-everything e-bikes. You could commute on it, or tour around, and with 650B x 55c Schwalbe Marathon Almotion tyres it’ll no doubt be comfortable on lighter trails too.

Raleigh Centros step-through.jpg


The big change for this year’s version is an increase in battery size from 500Wh to 625Wh. It’s an integrated Bosch Powertube battery that feeds Bosch’s Performance Line mid-motor. This setup comes with a Purion display.

Raleigh Centros rail system.jpg


A modular rail system has been added too. This is found on the inside of the top and down tubes and allows you to easily add accessories like bottles, bags, a range extender or lock.

You get Altus 9-speed gearing on the derailleur versions and Nexus 8-speed on the hub gear ones.

Raleigh Centros rack.jpg


Hydraulic disc brakes, SKS mudguards, a rear rack and front and rear lights round out the package.

‘Crossbar’ and ‘Low Step’ versions are both priced at £2,999 with derailleur gears and at £3,099 with hub gears.

Green block front

Resource

mtb-mid-motors.jpg

Informations

Title
mtb-mid-motors.jpg

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

Dealer splash

Reviews more +

Dallingridge Oxford
Dallingridge Oxford
Certainly one of the better budget folders out there
Alba Fold X
Volt Connect
Neomouv Adonis 2
Revos eBike Kit With 200Wh Battery