Raleigh release their lightest e-bike yet

Raleigh has today launched its lightest ever e-bike, the Trace. An urban hybrid with an integrated battery, the bike weighs 16.5kg and will sell for £2,199.
The Trace is built around Mahle’s lightweight ebikemotion motor system. As such, it looks cut from similar cloth as Ribble’s Hybrid Al e, which currently features prominently in our guide to the best electric hybrid bikes.
The ebikemotion X35 system comprises a 40Nm rear hub motor and a 250Wh battery integrated into the down tube.
There’s a button on the top tube that gives you access to three levels of assistance and also shows you how much charge is left in your battery.
It’s a low profile system that allows for a sleek bike that won’t obviously look like an e-bike to many people.
The end result is a straightforward urban machine suited to both commuting and leisure rides.
As such, it comes fitted with full mudguards, integrated lights and a rear carrier.
It also features hydraulic disc brakes and 9-speed gears.