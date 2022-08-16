Ad header

Raleigh release their lightest e-bike yet

by Aug 16 2022
2 comments
Raleigh-Trace-blue-crossbar-image-2.jpg, by Raleigh

Urban hybrid e-bike the Trace weighs 16.5kg

Raleigh has today launched its lightest ever e-bike, the Trace. An urban hybrid with an integrated battery, the bike weighs 16.5kg and will sell for £2,199.

The Trace is built around Mahle’s lightweight ebikemotion motor system. As such, it looks cut from similar cloth as Ribble’s Hybrid Al e, which currently features prominently in our guide to the best electric hybrid bikes.

The ebikemotion X35 system comprises a 40Nm rear hub motor and a 250Wh battery integrated into the down tube.

Raleigh-Trace-blue-crossbar-image-9.jpg


There’s a button on the top tube that gives you access to three levels of assistance and also shows you how much charge is left in your battery.

It’s a low profile system that allows for a sleek bike that won’t obviously look like an e-bike to many people.

The end result is a straightforward urban machine suited to both commuting and leisure rides.

As such, it comes fitted with full mudguards, integrated lights and a rear carrier.

Raleigh-Trace-copper-crossbar-image-8.jpg


It also features hydraulic disc brakes and 9-speed gears.

raleigh.co.uk

2 comments

2 hours 25 min ago

@Dnnnn               I guess you don't like low rider panniers?

@Alex Bowden    Care to comment on why it's 2 kg heavier than Isla's stepthough?

5 hours 18 min ago

Nice looking bike but why have a rear rack so low you can't anything on top?!

