Pure Electric launches its first e-bike – the Pure Flux One

by Aug 6 2021
Pure Flux One 04.jpg
Pure Flux One 04.jpg, by pure electric

E-bike retailer serves up a lightweight £999 bike with a Gates Carbon Drive

E-bike retailer Pure Electric has launched its first e-bike; a lightweight, affordable hybrid/city bike called the Pure Flux One.

Priced at £999, the Pure Flux One is pitched as being a low maintenance, everyday bike and it seems to boast some pretty tidy features for the price.

There’s a Gates Carbon Drive, for one thing – a toothed belt that runs between wide sprockets in place of the usual chainring and rear sprocket. The Gates drive is a rust-free drive system and doesn’t need oiling.

Pure Flux One hub.jpg
Pure Flux One hub.jpg, by pure electric


The 250W rear hub motor delivers up to 35Nm of torque. It’s set up with three settings that deliver assistance up to 15, 20 or 25km/h.

The 252Wh bottle-style battery is said to have been chosen to balance power and weight. It weighs just 1.35kg which means it’s easy to carry around and also helps keep the total weight of the bike down to a very respectable 17.5kg.

> Why are electric bikes so heavy?

Pure reckon it’s good for around 40km of assisted range. The battery is secured to the bike with a key lock system to prevent theft and fully charges in five hours – or to 80 per cent charge in three.

Pure Flux One battery.jpg
Pure Flux One battery.jpg, by pure electric


In terms of other bits and bobs, you get rubber handlebar grips, textured brake levers, a KNUS saddle and Maxxis Overddrive Excel tyres.

Pure Flux One bars.jpg
Pure Flux One bars.jpg, by pure electric


It comes with mechanical disc brakes too.

The Pure Flux One is exclusively available from www.pureelectric.com and the various Pure Electric stores around the country.

Dealer splash

