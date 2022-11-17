Peddle launches its first four e-bikes

Tech distributor Exertis has launched a new electric bike brand called Peddle. The initial range comprises a small utility e-bike, the Peddle Go; two urban hybrids, the Peddle Step and the Peddle Ride; and a mid-motor trail bike, the Peddle Pro.
At £1,599 the Peddle Go is the most affordable.
With smaller wheels and a folding stem, it’s got a bit of a folding e-bike look about it. It features a rear rack, front and rear lights and a Zoom suspension seat post that will no doubt be an appealing feature to some.
It’s got a rear hub motor which draws from a 360Wh in-frame battery offering a suggested range of around 35 miles.
The Peddle Step is a step-through hybrid e-bike priced at £1,799.
Other than the frame and wheels, the spec is similar to the Go with a rack, lights, 7-speed Shimano Tourney gearing and the Zoom suspension seat post.
The battery and motor are also the same. It’s worth mentioning that all four bikes come with a handlebar LCD display as well, which connects to an app.
At the same price as the Step, the Peddle Ride is essentially its crossbar sibling.
One difference is the Shimano Altus 7-speed gearing and there’s also a couple of frame sizes, where there’s only size of the step-through.
Finally, the Peddle Pro comes in at £2,599.
This is a more powerful mid-motor model, designed for more adventurous riders. As such, it gets Suntour suspension forks, Shimano Alivio 9-speed gears and MTB tyres. It also has hydraulic disc brakes versus mechanical disc brakes on the other three.
The motor’s an interesting one: a Motinova Volans mid-drive that’s said to offer up to 75Nm of torque. This is teamed with a larger (and removable) 630Wh battery offering a claimed range of 80 miles.
All Peddle bikes come with a second charger, a Yale lock, a mini-pump and – for reasons that aren’t entirely clear to us – a cup holder.
And if you’re a fan of the colour grey, you’ll be happy with the colour option.
It’s certainly an interesting line-up, but as the old adage goes, the proof of the pudding is in the build quality, the motor performance and a host of other factors. (We’re pretty sure we’ve got that saying right.) We’ll try and get hold of one to see how Peddle measure up, so watch this space.