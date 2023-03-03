New ways to carry people and stuff as Rad Power launches RadRunner 3 Plus

North American e-bike brand Rad Power has launched the RadRunner 3 Plus alongside a range of new accessories, further enhancing its cargo carrying capabilities. Still sporting a step-through frame design, it has seen some redesign to deliver a 22kg (50lbs) increase in the maximum payload to 159kg (350lbs).
We've long been fans of the RadRunner, including it in several of our buyer's guides, such as our guide to the best e-cargo bikes under £3,000.
Perhaps the biggest difference between the RadRunner 3 Plus and the version we reviewed in 2020 is the addition of hydraulic disc brakes. They’ve gone for Tektro Hydraulic HD-E350 brakes with 180mm rotors front and rear. Like the previous RadRunner Plus, it will come with suspension forks, albeit with 20mm less travel than its predecessor.
Range anxiety will be eased with the option of a dual-battery – although it’s still “in development” so you’ll have to wait a little bit longer for it. They claim this will increase the available mileage to up to 100 miles (160km) on a single charge in optimum conditions. The standard 672Wh battery has an estimated mileage of 72km, but is also fully removable - perfect for charging inside if you don’t want to bring the bike in with it.
If carrying kids or cargo on the rear is what you’re after, then the new Passenger Package will be of interest. Priced at £139 and available for pre-order with expected shipments from the end of April, it includes a seat for your passenger and protective wheel skirts so they don’t get splashed with crud or water brought up by the rear wheel.
The final new accessory is the Centre Console. A central storage unit, it sits in the frame triangle and provides a water-resistant place to store some of your belongings. It will be priced at £129 and is expected to be available from the beginning of May, although you can pre-order it now.
Staying true to their ethos of providing high value e-bikes for the masses, the RadRunner 3 Plus is available for £2,199.
While it still uses a proprietary hub motor and cheaper components in some areas, if you’re after something incredibly practical for not a great deal of money, it looks to be a pretty good option.