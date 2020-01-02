Visit our other sites

Netherlands expecting even greater e-bike boom as tax breaks and incentives kick in for 2020

by Jan 2 2020
1 comments

The Dutch will be able to take advantage of a new leasing scheme to get e-bikes from their employers for less, and will also be reimbursed per kilometre for travelling for business by bike...

While sales of e-bikes in the Netherlands are already booming, new tax laws effective as of January 1st 2020 mean that another big sales boost is expected; with residents now able to get interest-free loans to purchase e-bikes, lease bikes from their employer and get reimbursed for kilometres ridden. 

E-bikes now the biggest selling bike type in the Netherlands​

With the leasing scheme workers can make use of 'company bikes' for a reasonable monthly fee, and this plus the interest-free loans are expected to put an extra 150,000 e-bikes on the road in 2020, according to Bovag and RAI mobility sector association.

According to the NL Times the leasing scheme will be impressively affordable, with employees only needing to pay 7 euros a month to lease a bike worth 3,000 euros and add 210 euros to their annual taxable income. There will also be reimbursement for business mileage travelled by bike, with workers able to claim 19 euro cents for every kilometre ridden. 

There is currently no widely-known nationwide scheme to incentivise people to bike to work in the UK by offering a mileage reimbursement; although increasing numbers of private companies and universities are starting to offer this to employers, as much as 20p per mile according to our research. The only way to get tax breaks on e-bikes is through a cycle to work scheme, but with many employers still not signed up to one that offers bikes over £1,000, you're limited to budget e-bikes; although if your employer is signed up to an unlimited scheme such as the Green Commute Initiative, you can take your pick...

Would you like to see more incentives for employees to e-bike to work in the UK? Let us know what you think in the comments! 

Jack Sexty

Jack is the news editor here at eBikeTips, and also edits the live blog and writes tech news over on our sister site road.cc. Jack first became fascinated with e-bikes when an elderly gentleman breezed past him without a care in the world up a big old hill in North Wales - thus realising e-bikes are the real deal! Although he genuinely enjoys time trials and lung-busting climbs without assistance, Jack likes nothing more than cruising round town on an e-bike during his days off.   

1 comments

1 hour 5 min ago

Meanwhile in the UK.........,,.....................................................

E-MTB mid motor shoot out

