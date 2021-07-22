'Motorway speed' E-Bike Grand Prix series to feature virtual and augmented reality at the heart of TV production

Plans have been announced for an E-Bike Grand Prix racing series featuring pro cycling teams racing around specially designed city centre tracks on electric road bikes at “motorway speeds”. Broadcast production will be delivered by Sunset+Vine, which has promised to put virtual and augmented reality at the heart of its coverage.
Owned and developed by Cube International, the E-Bike Grand Prix series is scheduled to launch in September 2022. It will comprise a 10-race men’s and women’s series held in various cities around the world.
It’s said the races will feature “Power Zone installations” – high incline temporary structures – which will force the riders to choose whether to use their finite battery reserves or to save power to gain an advantage elsewhere on the course.
The series also brings a commitment to developing and delivering a three-year ‘sustainable and transformative mobility strategy’ in each host city. This will involve trialling new sustainable technology innovations and encouraging lifestyle and behaviour changes to create cleaner, greener, healthier environments.
“Sporting spectacles are enjoyed by millions around the world, but the carbon footprint this generates is rarely acknowledged,” said Cube operations director, Carl Thompson.
“We wanted to create a new event that proves sport can be a force for good by not only raising awareness of climate change, but by encouraging more people to change their behaviour and physically take action by choosing more sustainable transport options.”
Sunset+Vine will be providing not just live coverage of the event, but also social and digital content, as well as news and highlights.
The firm has experience in both cycling and esports, having covered – among other things – the track cycling and road races at the Commonwealth Games and also the Zwift national championships.
“We are working on some arresting ideas for the E-Bike Grand Prix Racing Series,” said executive director Andrew Preece.
“Virtual and Augmented Reality will be at the heart of our production as we develop second screen concepts that have never been seen before and that will provide a truly holistic viewing experience.