Mondraker launch new urban cross e-bike, the Dusty SX

Urban cross might not be terminology many of us are familiar with, but if you’ve been paying attention to the cycling industry over the past few years, it’s a crossover that’s been bound to happen. Spanish bike manufacturer Mondraker has bridged the gap between agile, urban hybrids and beefy, capable gravel bikes with the launch of their new Dusty SX e-bikes.
They are drop bar e-bikes, so not quite your typical e-hybrid, but they do come with a lot of similarities. Aluminium mudguards are fitted, meaning the bikes will do for a bit of all-season riding, and the frame itself is made from ‘Stealth Air Carbon’. This essentially means it is made up of different carbon fibres, which is said to help maintain a balance between comfort, support, and shock absorption – ideal for heading off-road.
There are two models in the Dusty SX lineup: the Dusty SX R and the range-topping Dusty SX RR. Both use the same Stealth Air Carbon frame and MAHLE X20 hub drive system (with a 350Wh integrated battery). The differences lie in the componentry. The SX R comes with the workhorse SRAM Apex 1 1x11 groupset, while the SX RR uses a SRAM Rival eTap AXS 1x12 groupset.
While they’re not exactly revolutionary in ideation, the capabilities of the Dusty SX e-bikes will likely appeal to those who want something they can commute on during the week and then take out on weekend rides. There’s nothing stopping riders sticking on some slicks and keeping it on-road, but equally, the wide tyre clearance allows for light off-road possibilities as well.
The Dusty SX R is priced at £4,599 and the SX RR at £5,599.