Merida launches 2021 road e-bike range

Merida has launched three new e-bikes – the eSCULTURA road bike, the eSPEEDER commuter bike and the eSILEX adventure bike.
All three bikes use a new eAL700c frame and feature the Mahle X35+ motor, battery and control unit.
The Mahle X35+ system is light, which keeps the weight of the bikes low and similar in appearance to Merida bikes without electronic assistance.
The eAL700c frame has the 250 Wh internal battery integrated within the down tube and is able to take 700c or 650B wheels (up to 42 or 47c respectively). The frame also features complete cable integration through the new headset cap and geometry Merida describes as “comfortable yet sporty”.
The bikes all feature the same 250W, 40Nm rear hub motor, but programmed to operate slightly differently on each of the three bikes, according to how each is likely to be used.
eSCULTURA - £3,000
Billed as the ‘classic road bike,’ the eSCULTURA has drop handlebars, a carbon fork and a more aero profile.
Fitted with 32mm tyres, it offers clearance with mudguards of up to 40mm. It also features Shimano 105 hydraulic disc brake system
It is pitched for riders “who like an active riding style”.
eSPEEDER – from £2,350
The eSPEEDER is a flat handlebar commuter bike.
The eSPEEDER 200 is the basic version, with a Shimano Alivio 9-speed drivetrain.
The 400 EQ version has a 1x Shimano drivetrain and comes equipped with mudguards, a rear rack and kickstand. It also features a front light mounted on the handlebar and a rear light mounted on the carrier
The eSPEEDER is intended as a bit of an all-rounder for getting to work, getting around town or occasional fitness riding.
eSILEX – from £2,750
The eSILEX is an off-road/gravel/adventure/bikepacking bike.
It comes with either 650B (eSILEX 600+) or 700c (eSILEX 400) wheels, a full Shimano GRX 1x11 setup and hydraulic disc brakes.