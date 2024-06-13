Mahle launches “bulletproof” X30 e-bike hub motor, offering 45Nm torque and weighing just 1.9kg

Spanish electric bike drive system manufacturer Mahle has launched its latest hub-drive motor: the X30. It comes two years after the launch of the X20, and sits in the middle of that and the popular X35 system. The X30 System is for “riders seeking enjoyment and functionality”, so let’s see what that translates to in practical terms.
The X30 System
At just 1.9kg it’s a pretty light motor, although you will find some lightweight mid-drive motors hovering around that level now too – and they usually offer significantly more torque than hub driven options. The X30 System offers up to 45Nm of torque, which is in the middle of the 40-60Nm offered by the X20, and more than the 40Nm offered by the X35.
Mahle says the X30 will be suited for road, gravel urban, and even “e-kids” categories and it is compatible with all components, accessories and the digital ecosystem already established by the X20 System.
New batteries, more range?
You’ll be able to buy it with either a 237Wh (called the iX2) or 350Wh (the iX3) battery which is still designed as an internal option in the down tube. There is also an option for a 171Wh range extender, called the eX1. The iX3 has a claimed range of 130km, the iX2, 90km and the eX1, 55km.
Interestingly, Mahle claims that the engineering of the rear hub drive means there are lower energy losses compared to a mid-drive motor by up to 15%.
The ecosystem
Mahle has designed a new ‘Head Unit’ which ironically doesn’t sit at the head of the bike – it’s nestled in the top tube like its predecessors. It looks to be even more simplified than before, with a single LED strip light and a button.
The motor sounds like it’s even more intuitive, with the addition of AI. Essentially, the torque sensor connects to the system to help it learn from the rider about how much assistance they need in different environments.
The systems behaviour can also be customised depending on the brand and discipline of the bike – for example, for an e-gravel bike, it can be set so there is more of a reaction to torque, with higher acceleration at low and high speed.
It also pairs with the My SmartBike app, so you can track your rides and customise motor controls. The entire system weighs 3.5kg, which is the same as the X35, and 500g more than the X20. So it’s not any lighter than previous models, but it does sound like it’s more ‘intelligent’. It’s also being labelled as the most robust and “bulletproof” system in the range. We won’t be testing that theory but we will stick it in quotation marks until proven otherwise.
So far, if you want a bike with the X30 system you’ll have to choose from a Bianchi E-Oltre e-road bike, and two Stevens urban electric bikes. Time will tell if more brands adopt the newer X30 rather than the X20.