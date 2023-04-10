London’s first Cargo Bike Action Plan launched to promote growth of cargo bikes and help cut carbon emissions

Transport for London (TfL) has launched the capital’s first Cargo Bike Action Plan, working with boroughs, businesses and the freight and servicing industry to promote the growth of cargo and e-cargo bikes and help cut carbon emissions.
The plan, launched at the National Cargo Bike Summit in central London on March 31, sets out actions to promote cargo bike use and address barriers that inhibit or prevent a shift from vans to cargo bikes.
Action points within the plan include:
- Developing a London safety standard for cargo bikes that adopts best practice and publishing guidance for riders and operators
- Exploring opportunities to provide space, such as microhubs and parking
- Monitoring where key cargo bike routes are across the city to identify usage patterns and project future growth
- Using procurement policy to support further cargo bike uptake
- Ensuring adequate and suitable capacity for cargo bikes when designing future TfL cycling schemes
- Promoting cargo bikes when planning TfL, or supporting borough schemes - including Low Traffic Neighbourhoods and borough-led vehicle emissions-based schemes
- Providing businesses with the tools and information to make the switch to cargo bikes
The use of cargo bikes for freight and servicing trips is becoming more widespread, with businesses including Amazon and DHL using them for deliveries. In London, 90% of all goods are transported by road and around half of the value of household expenditure in London relies on freight.
TfL has estimated that cargo bikes could replace up to 4% of van kilometres by 2030. Central London is expected to see the highest growth and here they could replace up to 17% of van kilometres by 2030. It is estimated that the carbon savings resulting from cargo bike growth across Greater London will be up to 30,000 tonnes of CO2 a year by 2030.
Rob King, co-founder and CEO of Zedify, said: “Our research shows that cargo bikes can save over 90% CO2 emissions per kilometre compared to [larger] electric vehicles. With e-commerce growing, it's clear they have a serious role to play in decarbonising UK transport.
“Cargo bike logistics has hit a vital stage of growth but it's still a young sector and we need to invest in the ecosystem with things like product development as well as finance and insurance options. This is why businesses like Zedify need to scale rapidly and deliver amazing co-benefits from better air quality, carbon reduction, and fair employment to safer, healthier cities that are better for everyone."
Phil Ellis, Beryl CEO and co-founder, said: “What we have learned from running e-cargo bike hire schemes in London is that they can be incredibly useful to many people, from businesses and tradesmen to families and individuals.
“They're really unique in terms of offering a sustainable, fast and efficient way to shuttle goods across urban environments; making them perfect for a wide range of tasks from carrying tools and delivering packages to getting your shopping done. They’re also cost effective, removing many of the expenses associated with private vehicle ownership such as fuel, storage, tax, MOT and maintenance.”
Will Norman, walking and cycling commissioner, said: “Cargo bikes are no longer a niche concept, and they can be real game changers when it comes to delivering freight and servicing trips. Not only do they provide environmental benefits by not contributing to air pollution, they also make journeys more efficient, and present a much lower risk of danger to people walking and cycling than vans and HGVs.
“I’m delighted that TfL is launching this action plan to explore how we can grow the use of cargo bikes on our road, to help both the environment and the health of Londoners, and build a better, safer, greener London for everyone.”